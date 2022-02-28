Stealing the SAGs spotlight! HoYeon Jung, Ariana DeBose and more stars made their mark on the 2022 awards show.

The Squid Game star, 27, and the West Side Story star, 31, both won their first SAG Awards during the Sunday, February 27, ceremony after receiving their first nominations. Jung was awarded the trophy for Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor in a Drama Series, while the North Carolina native earned her award for Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

“First and foremost, thank you so much,” the South Korea native said in her acceptance speech. “I have sat many a time watching you on the big screen, dreaming of one day becoming an actor. I just want to say thank you so much.”



The Korea’s Next Top Model alum teared up as she concluded, “Thank you for mak[ing] me dream and open[ing] the door for me. And I love my Squid Game crew.”

DeBose, for her part, gushed, “It’s taken a long time for me to feel comfortable calling myself an actor. My roots come from the dance world and the Broadway stage. The Anita that we see on the screen took every bit of me, but she took 10 years to make and I’m extremely proud of her and of our film. And I really do believe that when you recognize one of us you recognize all of us in a way. … I have watched so many of you for a very long time. You inspire me and you continue to do so, and I am just thrilled to be among you.”

CODA’s Troy Kotsur also won a SAG Award after his first nomination, taking home the trophy for Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role. The Arizona native, 53, made history with his win as the first deaf male actor to win a Screen Actor’s Guild Award.

“I’m so proud to be a member [of SAG]. I’ve been a member since 2001, and so now I finally feel like I’m part of the family,” the actor signed as ASL as he accepted the honor, his interpreter translating for the audience. “I know you all are artists, and I know you all know what it’s like to be a starving actor. Back then I used to sleep in my car, I slept in my dressing room backstage, I couch-surfed and all of that. You feel me, right? So, thank you so much.”

The Flash Before the Bang star thanked his wife, Deanne Bray, adding, “She is still here with me today. She’s been with me through all these years of struggle. Thank you so much for being my backbone and thank you for supporting me. I love you. … Thank you to my wife for reminding me to check my fly before walking on the red carpet.”

