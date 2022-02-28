Blast from the past! Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow hearkened back to their Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion outfits at the 2022 SAG Awards.

The former costars, who portrayed Romy White and Michele Weinberger in the 1997 movie, paid tribute to their iconic pink and blue dresses while presenting the award for Outstanding Performance By a Cast (or Ensemble) at the Sunday, February 27, awards show.

The Friends alum, 58, rocked a glittering pink pantsuit, while the American Crime Story star, 54, sported a blue one. The pair walked on stage to the tune of “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper while the audience cheered.

“You look cute,” Sorvino told Kudrow, as the pair began to recreate a scene from the film.

The Los Angeles native gushed, “I know, thanks. So do you, of course. Do you think that this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked at an awards show?”

Sorvino paused before replying, “I just realized this. We’re wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting great ensembles.”

Kudrow gasped. “You are so right,” the Comeback alum said. “You’re so right, and these cast ensembles are so hilarious, and you knew that ensemble had two meanings. OK, you’re a genius.”

In June 2019, Sorvino exclusively told Us Weekly that she and the Space Force star are “down” for a Romy and Michele sequel.

“We always hope so,” the New York native gushed at the time. “[We] are all down for it. It’s just [up to] the powers that be. The fans have been clamoring for it.”

Sorvino noted that she and Kudrow are “still good friends,” saying, “I had lunch with her two weeks ago.”

Dynasty’s Elaine Hendrix played Lisa Luder in the movie, and the Parent Trap star, 51, speculated about her character’s future in a July 2021 interview with Us.

“Lisa Luder is now the head editor of Vogue or maybe she started her own magazine,” the Tennessee native said at the time. “Maybe she moved to Europe and is working on something there. That’s it! Let’s give her something really juicy. Like, she moved to Europe. Maybe she got out of magazines and, like, she’s starting her own media company.”

The Get Smart alum went on to tell Us that there have been “many discussions” about a possible sequel.

“I don’t know how real any of them ever got. And to my knowledge, pretty much everyone has said yeah, including Mira and Lisa. We’re like, ‘Yeah, we would do another one.’ So, I don’t know,” Hendrix said. “It’s not like the studio was checking in on us. It’s just fans. It must’ve been a few years ago because it was the anniversary of that movie. … So there [were] rumors then. I do know that there’s been a stage version floating around, but nothing official.”

