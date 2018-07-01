Starring in the espionage drama Condor, Mira Sorvino lets Us spy on her truths. Read on to learn 25 things about the actress.

1. My favorite place is Capri, where my husband [Christopher Backus, 36] and I married 14 years ago!

2. Being with my children [Mattea, 13, Johnny, 12, Holden, 9, and Lucia, 6] makes me the happiest.

3. I’m actually a very private person.

4. I’m most proud of my children! Also the volunteer work I do as a Goodwill Ambassador against human trafficking for the United Nations.

5. The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen was when my babies were born. 6. I have a 14-week-old French bulldog with his own Instagram account: @Wookie_the_Frenchie.

7. For my last meal on earth, I would eat spaghetti with marinara and chocolate cake. Both made by my mother.

8. I’m a huge original Star Trek fan.

9. On the Waterfront is my favorite movie of all time.

10. I had my first kiss at 13 at a roaring twenties party. At that very moment my father walked in! I think he saw me, but didn’t get mad. Phew!

11. I would spend my last day on earth outdoors with my family walking by the ocean.

12. I’m addicted to my phone. I see it as a lifeline, but it becomes an excuse not to live in the moment.

13. I’ve been a student of dance since I was a kid and was deliriously happy when doing the dance sequences in movies like Romy and Michele and Summer of Sam.

14. My secret beauty ritual: ridiculously long, super hot baths and then putting on organic face oil immediately.

15. I’m scared of freezing to death. Also germs on public surfaces!

16. I want to record songs that I’ve written over the years.

17. I loathe dishonesty, cowardice, fakeness and two-facedness.

18. I wouldn’t be caught dead wearing fur.

19. One big professional regret is turning down Cabaret on Broadway. Personally, it’s hurting people I love, but not intentionally.

20. If I could meet anyone it would be the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

21. My ideal day off is going flea market or vintage clothes shopping.

22. I’d never go to a bullfight again. I went to one and left in tears after five minutes.

23. I love Baskets on FX right now. I am also really loving Pose, but my long-term staple is Law and Order: SVU and Criminal Intent!

24. My most embarrassing moment is when I volunteered as a kid from the audience for a Bionic Woman “stunt” show. I thought I knew how she did everything better than they did and ruined the special effect. Mortifying!

25. I want a Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion sequel — hands down. The fans have been clamoring for it. We would love to do it

