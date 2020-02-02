Elaine Hendrix: What’s in My Bag?

The two things Elaine Hendrix looks for in a bag? Sustainability and sensibility — and her vegan Shiraleah tote fits the bill! “I’m a Capricorn,” explains the Dynasty star. “We tend to be more on the practical side.”

The Parent Trap actress, 49, lets Us take a peek inside.

Paris Is for BFFS

“Lisa Ann Walter, who played in The Parent Trap [with me in 1998], is my best friend. She got me a gorgeous tin with the Eiffel Tower on it. I put bobby pins in there.”

Bare Necessities

“I always have cash and my AAA card. You never know what kind of situation you’re going to be in. I preach this to other women all the time.”

Locked In

“My keys are on a carabiner. I always clip them on my dogs’ leashes. It’s not particularly sexy, but again, practical.”

Giving Lip

“Dynasty’s Alexis Carrington is basically The Parent Trap’s Meredith Blake grown up. She’s all about reds. But in real life, I tend to go with earthy pinks. I like e.l.f. lipstick.”

Her No. 1 Fan

“My mom passed away a couple of years ago. I found this coin she had — it said, ‘Never quit.’ She was my biggest cheerleader and most ardent supporter, so I keep it with me at all times.”

What else is inside Hendrix’s tote? A Bungalow 360 alpaca wallet; gold earrings from Nashelle; an iPhone in a wallet case; a Kat Von D Tattoo Liner and concealer; a Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara; a LaRocca Lip Shield and Champagne and Shimmer Supreme Crème; a Schmidt’s Charcoal + Magnesium deodorant; Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens; a MetroCard; a TAP card; a SmarTrip card; a pyrite crystal; a turtle figurine; tangerines; Band-Aids; a spiral bounding notebook; PaperMate InkJoy pens and elephant figurine from Arte for Elephants.

Dynasty airs on The CW Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.