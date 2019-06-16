It’s a Romy and Michele Day! Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow are “down” for a sequel to the 1997 cult classic Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

“We always hope so,” Sorvino, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly of her, Kudrow and writer/producer Robin Schiff‘s desire for another film at the Jett premiere hosted by Cinemax and The Cinema Society on Monday, June 11, at The Roxy Hotel in NYC.

The Mighty Aphrodite actress, who played Romy White in the ’90s hit, continued: “[We] are all down for it. It’s just [up to] the powers that be.”

And Sorvino believes that audiences would agree. “The fans have been clamoring for it,” she gushed to Us in summer 2018.

The Friends alum, 55, echoed her former costar’s sentiments in an April 2017 interview with E! — just in time for the production’s 20th anniversary — noting that she’d take on the role of Michele Weinberger again “if it makes sense for those two people to be around my age and see what’s going on.”

Regardless of whether there’s a second Romy and Michele movie, the comedy’s leading ladies are still tight. “I had lunch with [Lisa] two weeks ago,” Sorvino shared with Us at the event, where guests drank QUI Tequila cocktails at the new Gitano Jungle terraces. “We’re still good friends.”

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion followed a pair of ditzy blonde best friends who hit the road for their 10-year high school reunion and decide to make up fake careers to impress their former classmates.

The movie’s famous tagline: “The blonde leading the blonde.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

