Romy and Michele’s Elaine Hendrix Wants Remake When ‘We’re All Dead’

Like Romy and Michele, Lisa Luder did not invent Post-Its. Nevertheless, she’s still thriving since bumping into the ladies at their high school reunion.

Elaine Hendrix Reveals All About Meredith Blake

“Lisa Luder is now the head editor of Vogue or maybe she started her own magazine,” Elaine Hendrix exclusively told Us Weekly. “Maybe she moved to Europe and is working on something there. That’s it! Let’s give her something really juicy. Like she moved to Europe now and started – maybe she got out of magazines and like she’s starting her own media company.”

The Dynasty actress, 50, starred in 1997’s Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion alongside Mira Sorvino (Romy) and Lisa Kudrow (Michele). According to Hendrix, “there’s been many discussions about a sequel” over the years.

“I don’t know how real any of them ever got. And to my knowledge, pretty much everyone has said yeah, including Mira and Lisa. We’re like, ‘Yeah, we would do another one.’ So, I don’t know,” the Parent Trap actress said. “I don’t know how real it ever got, because it’s not like the studio was checking in on us. It’s just fans. It must’ve been a few years ago because it was the anniversary of that movie. … So there was rumors then. I do know that there’s been a stage version floating around, but nothing official.”

Sorvino, 53, said she was “down” to reprise her role two years ago. “We always hope so,” she told Us in June 2020. “It’s just [up to] the powers that be.”

She also noted in 2018, “The fans have been clamoring for it. We would love to do it.”

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, which had the tagline “The blonde leading the blonde,” followed the best friends as they took a road trip for their 10-year high school reunion. Not too popular in their day, they decide to fake their careers in order to impress their former classmates. The film’s stacked ensemble also included Janeane Garofalo, Alan Cumming, Justin Theroux, Vincent Ventresca and Camryn Manheim.

Although Hendrix is game to see the gang again, she joked that a remake could wait a little longer.

“The Parent Trap was remade 40 years later. So maybe 40 years from now, someone will remake Romy and Michele’s. But until then, there’s just some movies that, like, let’s just leave that one alone right now because it’s kind of perfect the way it is,” she explained to Us. “With Romy and Michele — wait until we’re all dead, and then make a remake of it.”