Hailee Steinfeld Is Pretty in a Pink Prada Dress at the 2024 Golden Globes

By
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld dazzled Us at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Steinfeld, 27, showed off her elegant and trendy style at the awards show on Sunday, January 7, at the Beverly Hilton in California. At the soirée, she rocked a custom Prada gown featuring a high neckline, a fitted skirt, an open back finished with a bow and a dainty train. She teamed the look with sheer black gloves and pointed-toe heels. Steinfeld glammed the look up even more with a diamond necklace and matching earrings from Boucheron.

The actress’ makeup included winged eyeliner, feathered eyebrows, rosy cheeks, a soft contour and light pink lips. Her brunette locks were twisted into an updo with her curtain bangs perfectly framing her face.

Steinfeld attended the awards show to support Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, in which she played Gwen Stacy. Spider-Man is nominated for a number of Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture — Animated, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Original Score.

Margot Robbie Red Carpet Arrival Golden Globes 2024

Earlier this month, Steinfeld again showed off her style at the 2024 Astra Film Awards, rocking a blazer dress and a sheer skirt underneath. Her glam featured bronzy eyeshadow, black eyeliner and a slicked back bun. During the evening, she won the award for Best Voice-Over Performance for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Her recent red carpet moments come after she celebrated her 27th birthday in December 2023. For her big day, she parted her hair down the middle and styled it in voluminous Hollywood curls. The Pitch Perfect 3 alum gave the camera a kissy face while slaying in a black mini dress finished with a sweetheart neckline and thigh high slit.

Steinfeld teamed her look with diamond earrings, dark nails, gold rings and wispy eyelashes. “Twenty seven 🩷,” she captioned the post as fans wished her a happy birthday in her comments section.

