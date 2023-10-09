Hailee Steinfeld was spotted supporting boyfriend Josh Allen at the Buffalo Bills game in London on Sunday, October 8.

The Dickinson star, 26, was seen when cameras at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium highlighted Daniel Ricciardo‘s attendance. The race car driver, 34, is one of Allen’s close friends. Steinfeld was seen sitting on Ricciardo’s right, per a photo ESPN’s Buffalo Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg shared via X (formerly known as Twitter).

Steinfeld was not highlighted as a celeb in attendance. She kept a low profile, wearing her long hair loose and keeping her black sunglasses on. She showed her Bills loyalty by wearing a blue, white and red Bills hoodie.

The game, one of a handful of NFL games that are played in the U.K., wasn’t a victorious one for the Bills. They lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 25-20.

The Oscar-nominated actress has quietly supported Allen, 27, throughout the football season. She was seen in September with his mother, Lavonne Allen, at Leveled Up Buffalo, a women’s boutique with an extensive collection in Buffalo Bills colors. The pair posed with shop owner Lindsey Vega, who captioned the snap via Instagram, “Pinch Me.”

Allen was first linked to Steinfeld in May 2023. “Hailee and Josh have been together for about a month and it’s going really great,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “[They] laugh a ton when they’re together [and] are always smiling.”

While the NFL star was fresh off his breakup from longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams at the time, Steinfeld had been single for a while. Her last public romance was with Niall Horan in 2018. “Josh is the first guy in a while she’s been really interested in,” the source told Us.

The two were spotted out several times over the summer, leading to Allen finally acknowledging their relationship in an August episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast.

“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” Allen shared.

He addressed headlines about the pair “making out” on vacation, noting that photographers on boats snapped the photos. “I just, like, felt this gross feeling,” Allen added. “Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, ‘What is wrong with people?’”

Steinfeld is similarly private. She exclusively told Us in 2018 that she liked to keep her love life on the down-low.

“I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life,” she said at the time.

She continued: “I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”