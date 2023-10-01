Hailee Steinfeld was spotted bonding with boyfriend Josh Allen‘s mom, Lavonne Allen, while grabbing some game day gear.

The Hawkeye actress, 26, was seen on Saturday, September 30, with Lavonne at Leveled Up Buffalo, a women’s boutique with an extensive collection in Buffalo Bills colors. The pair posed with shop owner Lindsey Vega, who captioned the snap via Instagram, “Pinch Me.”

Steinfeld wore a Wyoming sweatshirt over her shoulders, which happens to be where Josh went to college. The Bills quaterback, 27, graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in social science.

Their outing came just one day before the big game. Josh and his team are taking on the undefeated Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Related: Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen’s Relationship Timeline Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have kept their romance as quiet as possible after sparking relationship speculation in May 2023. Allen was linked to Steinfeld just weeks after eagle-eyed fans noticed in April 2023 that his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams unfollowed him on social media. Williams proceeded to wipe her Instagram clean of pictures with […]

Josh was first linked to Steinfeld in May 2023. The following month, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that their burgeoning romance was “going really great,” noting that they “laugh a ton” and are “always smiling” when together.

The source added that the actress was “not putting any pressure or unrealistic expectations on things” since Allen was fresh out of an eight-year relationship with ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams.

The exes met as children and started dating during their freshman year of college. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Williams unfollowed Allen in spring and wiped all photos of him from her Instagram.

Allen, for his part, first acknowledged his new relationship last month on the “Pardon My Take” podcast. He discussed his reaction to headlines about him and Steinfeld “making out” on vacation.

Related: Kerry! Gisele! Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” Allen told the cohosts, Dan “Big Cat” Katz and PFT Commenter (real name Eric Sollenberger), hinting that he doesn’t read the stories about his love life.

Allen added that the kissing snaps in question were taken by photographers “on a boat” that he spotted. “I just, like, felt this gross feeling,” Allen confessed. “Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, ‘What is wrong with people?’”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

His desire for privacy might be why Steinfeld has yet to be spotted at a game. (Unlike Steinfeld’s pal Taylor Swift, who made many headlines after she was spotted cheering on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce earlier this month.)

Prior to getting together with Allen, Steinfeld was linked to singer Niall Horan for several months in 2018 and influencer Cameron Smoller in early 2017.