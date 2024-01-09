Hailee Steinfeld made a few rare references to boyfriend Josh Allen while attending the 2024 Golden Globes.

“I do got a cute little doe happening,” Steinfeld, 27, told E! News as she showed off her jewelry at the awards show on Sunday, January 7, seemingly shutting down rumors that she and Allen, also 27, are engaged. “No particular reason other than I just thought it was real cute.”

In addition to the ring, which Steinfeld notably wore on her right hand, she accessorized her custom pink Prada dress with black gloves, a tiered diamond necklace and sparkly earrings, channeling Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. She shared a closer look at her dress via Instagram, showing off its open back and bow.

When asked what she likes most about dating an athlete, Steinfeld played coy, telling E! News, “Listen, what isn’t it about? Come on now.”

Related: Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen's Relationship Timeline Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have kept their romance as quiet as possible after sparking relationship speculation in May 2023. Allen was linked to Steinfeld just weeks after eagle-eyed fans noticed in April 2023 that his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams unfollowed him on social media. Williams proceeded to wipe her Instagram clean of pictures with […]

Steinfeld went to the ceremony solo as Allen and the Buffalo Bills played the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night. As she walked the red carpet, Steinfeld told USA Today she was feeling “real good” about the Bills’ chances of winning. When she spotted the reporter holding up a No. 14 Bills jersey for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Steinfeld teased, “Wrong number though.” (Allen wears No. 17. The Bills ultimately won on Sunday, earning the top spot in the AFC East.)

Rumors swirled earlier this month that Steinfeld and Allen may have taken the next step in their romance. The pair have been linked since May 2023, one month after Allen’s split from longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams. While they’ve stepped out for several date nights, the twosome have largely kept their relationship private.

“Hailee and Josh have been together for about a month and it’s going really great,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023, adding that Steinfeld was “not putting any pressure of unrealistic expectations on things.”

Related: 1D Singer! NFL Player! Hailee Steinfeld's Dating History Over the Years Keeping the mystery alive! Hailee Steinfeld grew up in the limelight — but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to share her love life so publicly. “I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people […]

Allen broke his silence on his relationship status in August 2023 after the pair were photographed kissing while on vacation together. “The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” he said during an episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast, adding, “I just, like, felt this gross feeling. Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, ‘What is wrong with people?’”

Two months later, Steinfeld supported Allen by shopping for Bills merch with his mother and attended the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The couple were spotted at a New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres game that same month. Per social media footage, Allen wore a Sabres hockey jersey while watching the game from a private suite with Steinfeld.