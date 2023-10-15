NFL star Josh Allen might be dating an A-list celebrity, but he’s not here for people talking about his love life.

“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” Allen shared on the “Pardon My Take” podcast in August 2023, referring to headlines about him “making out” with Hailee Steinfeld amid their budding romance.

Allen and Steinfeld first sparked romance rumors in May 2023 when they were spotted on what appeared to be a date in New York City. In July of that year, photographers “on a boat” (per Allen) snapped pictures of the duo kissing while on vacation.

“I just, like, felt this gross feeling,” Allen confessed on the podcast about the public’s interest in his love life. “Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, ‘What is wrong with people?’”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Since getting drafted into the NFL in 2018, Allen has kept his dating life low-key. Previously, he was in a long-term relationship with hometown sweetheart Brittany Williams before kicking things off with Steinfeld.

Keep scrolling for details on Allen’s dating history: