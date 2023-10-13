Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Spotted at Buffalo Sabres Hockey Game

While Buffalo Sabres fans were disappointed that the NHL team lost to the New York Rangers on Thursday, October 12, they were happily surprised to see a pair of A-listers in the stands.

Hailee Steinfeld and her boyfriend, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, were spotted taking in the game from a private suite at the KeyBank Center, per social media footage. The Dickinson star, 26, opted for a casual flannel as she sat beside Allen, 27, who donned hockey player Alexander Mogilny’s #89 jersey with a black baseball cap.

The Sabres lost to the Rangers 5-1, but several attendees reported on the couple’s date night via X (formerly Twitter). “Hailee Steinfeld enjoying some Sabres hockey with Josh Allen at my hometown arena. What a time to be alive,” one fan wrote.

Bills reporter Kate Glaser also shared footage of Allen during the hockey game. “So wholesome 😍. This dog is from Pawsitive for Heroes – a branch of

@WNYHeroes and one we should all look to support,” she tweeted, sharing a pic of Allen cuddling a rescue dog. They pull dogs from shelters/ rescues, extensively train and gift them to local veterans in need.”

Steinfeld and Allen have been linked since May following his split from longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams.

Related: Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen’s Relationship Timeline Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have kept their romance as quiet as possible after sparking relationship speculation in May 2023. Allen was linked to Steinfeld just weeks after eagle-eyed fans noticed in April 2023 that his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams unfollowed him on social media. Williams proceeded to wipe her Instagram clean of pictures with […]

“Hailee and Josh have been together for about a month and it’s going really great,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June, noting the pair are taking things slow. “They laugh a ton when they’re together [and] are always smiling.”

The insider further noted that Steinfeld and Allen were not “putting any pressure or unrealistic expectations” on their connection.

As the pair’s romance has continued to heat up, Steinfeld has become a proud supporter of the Bills. In September, the actress and Josh’s mother, Lavonne Allen, stopped by local boutique Leveled Up Buffalo to score some team merch. Weeks later, Steinfeld quietly attended Josh’s football game at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. She kept a low profile during the October 8 match as she sat next to race car driver Daniel Ricciardo, who is one of Josh’s close friends.

Josh, for his part, is still wrapping his head around the notion that fans are interested in his relationship. “The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” he said during an August appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast.

Related: Goal! Rachel Brosnahan, Justin Bieber and More Stars Who Love Hockey Take it to the ice! When the temperatures begin to cool, there is one sport that celebrity fans can’t get enough of: hockey! Stars including Carrie Underwood and Bachelor Nation’s Emily Ferguson have a special connection to the sport because their significant others are professional hockey players. The Grammy winner has rooted for her husband, […]

Steinfeld also prefers to keep her relationship status private.

“I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life,” the Oscar nominee previously told Us in January 2018. “I am a very private person.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

She continued: “I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”

Steinfeld has previously been linked to Niall Horan and Cameron Smoller prior to sparking a romance with Josh.