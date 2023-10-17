Lance Bass wants the world to know he is not Taylor Swift.

The ‘NSync member, 44, attended the Los Angeles Chargers home game Monday, October 16, against the Dallas Cowboys at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. When he was introduced midway through the game to the music of the group’s 2000 No. 1 hit, “Bye Bye Bye” with his photo on the jumbotron, Bass added a comic touch.

As he waved to the cheering crowd from a VIP box, Bass made sure he was not mistaken for the superstar, 33, who performed six sold-out concerts at the stadium in early August. The Dancing with the Stars alum took full advantage of his spotlight as he held a handwritten sign reading, “Not Taylor Swift.”

“In case anyone was confused,” the “Frosted Tips with Lance Bass” podcast host joked in an Instagram caption as he shared the video on his page: “#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo #GoChargers !#NotTaylorSwift #MNF.”

The singer’s reference to Swift comes after the 12-time Grammy winner and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce both made surprise appearances on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday. While Kelce, 34, appeared at the end of SNL’s sketch about the frenzy surrounding his relationship with Swift, she introduced the show’s musical guest, Ice Spice.

The couple were also spotted holding hands after dining at the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City on Sunday night.

The Swift/Kelce football connection began on September 24 when she sat with his mother, Donna Kelce, at the Chiefs home game in Kansas City against the Bears which the team won 41-10. One week later, the pop star attended the Chiefs road game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Once again, the Chiefs won, 23-20, as Swift was joined by several close friends, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Sophie Turner.

The “Karma” singer continued to be a good luck charm for the Super Bowl champions as she witnessed the team defeat the Denver Broncos 19-8 on October 12 at home at Arrowhead Stadium.

When ‘NSync reunited at the MTV VMAs on September 12, the group presented Swift with the award for Best Pop Video for “Anti-Hero.” She admitted she was a big ‘NSync fan growing up.

“I had your dolls,” Swift said. “Like, are you doing something? What’s going to happen now … They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is!”

Bass said appearing with Swift helped add fuel to the boy band’s reunion.

“It is beautiful, you know? To be this age and the fans are still this excited, it is a dream come true,” Bass told Entertainment Tonight after the VMAs. “I had no idea the fandom would go this nuts.”

“I blame Taylor Swift,” he added. “I think she sicced the Swifties on us and I think the Swifties and the ‘NSyncers just kind of created this tsunami.”