The Best New Artist nominees at the 2024 Grammys have a lot to be proud of ahead of the awards show.

In November 2023, the recording academy announced that Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Gracie Abrams, Fred Again.., Noah Kahan, Victoria Monét, Coco Jones and The War and Treaty were up for the prestigious award. Previous recipients include notable names like Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan thee Stallion and more.

While many of the 2024 nominees have been in the industry for quite some time, the award recognizes the artists who have had distinctive voices, visions and sounds in their breakout year.

After learning the news of his nominations, Jelly Roll took to social media to share his emotional reaction.

“The greatest honor an artist can ever hear is that they’ve been nominated for a Grammy, and I got to hear that this morning,” he said in a touching Instagram video about his noms for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. “I haven’t cried like this since my daddy died. I tried making this video seven times y’all. I love y’all man so f—king much.”

Keep scrolling to get to know this year’s honorees: