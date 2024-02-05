Miley Cyrus showed up to the 66th Annual Grammy Awards after receiving a whopping six nominations.

Cyrus, 31, looked striking in a gold safety pin dress by Maison Margiela at the Sunday, February 4, event, held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. The ensemble doesn’t just look metallic — it’s made of metal. Cyrus even wore metal panties under the custom creation and topped off her look with Tabi heels by the French fashion house. She topped of the skin-baring look with a voluminous, Barbarella-esque blowout.

The singer was nominated for some of the biggest Grammy awards this year, including Album of the Year for her 2023 LP Endless Summer Vacation and Song of the Year for its lead single, “Flowers.”

Cyrus was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album (Endless Summer Vacation), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Thousand Miles”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Flowers”) and Record of the Year (“Flowers.”)

The musician’s fellow nominees in the competitive Album of the Year category are Jon Batiste (World Music Radio), boygenius (The Record), Lana Del Rey (Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd), Janelle Monáe (The Age of Pleasure), Olivia Rodrigo (Guts), Taylor Swift (Midnights) and SZA (SOS).

Cyrus reacted to her Grammy nods via X in November 2023.

“Congratulations to all of this [year’s] Grammy nominees. Watching women win & rule the music industry makes me proud,” she wrote. “It’s fun to be nominated & exciting to win but having my music be LOVED around the world is the real trophy.”

The former Disney Channel star then thanked her fans for their continued support.

“To my Smilers – I celebrate YOU today. Your joy is my bliss,” she gushed. “My team + all of my collaborators are irreplaceable & priceless pieces of this puzzle. I love you all. Thank you for making my Endless Summer Vacation so sweet.”

Cyrus previously opened up about the two sides of Endless Summer Vacation in March 2023.

“I divided it by two parts: a.m. and p.m. to almost represent an act. The a.m. to me is representing the morning time where there’s a buzz and an energy and a potential of new possibilities. It’s a new day,” she explained in an X video at the time. “And in the nighttime, it feels like there’s a slinky, seediness and kind of a grime but a glamour at the same time. In the evening, it’s a great time for rest [and] it’s a time to recover or it’s a time to go out and experience the wild side.”

The album seemed to feature several nods to Liam Hemsworth, whom Cyrus was married to from 2018 to 2020. On “Flowers,” she sings, “We were right ’til we weren’t, built a home and watched it burn.”

The lyric seemingly references the former couple’s Malibu home, which burned down in a 2018 wildfire one month before their wedding. Despite the sad allusion, the song celebrates Cyrus’ independence.

“I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours, say things you don’t understand,” she declares in the chorus.