She’s a “Wonder Woman!” Miley Cyrus’ eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, is finally here — and it’s clear that she knows what she wants.

“When it comes to the sequencing of Endless Summer Vacation, I divided it by two parts: a.m. and p.m. to almost represent an act,” Cyrus, 30, said in a video posted via Twitter on Monday, March 6. “The a.m. to me is representing the morning time where there’s a buzz and an energy and a potential of new possibilities. It’s a new day.”

She continued: “And in the nighttime, it feels like there’s a slinky, seediness and kind of a grime but a glamour at the same time. In the evening, it’s a great time for rest [and] it’s a time to recover or it’s a time to go out and experience the wild side.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer — who compared the vibe of Endless Summer Vacation to Los Angeles’ nightlife— dropped her LP on Friday, March 10. The album, which also includes hit single “Flowers,” takes fans on a journey of a failed relationship. Many fans were quick to point out possible clues to her whirlwind marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

“And you smell like perfume that I didn’t purchase / Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains,” Cyrus sings in “Muddy Feet,” adding, “Get the f–k out of my house.”

Some listeners took to Twitter, alleging that the Disney Channel alum — who has not shared the inspiration behind the song — is accusing ex-husband Hemsworth, 33, of infidelity.

Cyrus and the Witcher star dated on and off after meeting on the set of 2010’s The Last Song. The Hunger Games actor proposed in June 2012 before they split again one year later. The twosome ultimately reunited in January 2016 and tied the knot in December 2018. After less than one year of marriage, the pair called it quits. As the former couple — whose divorce was finalized in January 2020 — announced their breakup, rumors swirled that cheating was the reason behind their decision to separate.

“Once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here,” the Hannah Montana alum — who is currently dating drummer Maxx Morando — tweeted in August 2019, denying the claims. “I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

She continued at the time: “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

The Australia native, who has since moved on with Gabriella Brooks, has never publicly addressed the cheating allegations.

Scroll below for a complete breakdown of Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation lyrics: