Something to sing about! Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s relationship is heating up.

The two musicians were first romantically linked after they were spotted dancing at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party special in January 2022. During the broadcast, which she cohosted with Pete Davidson, Cyrus sang a new track titled “You,” which many fans believe is about Morando.

“I got some baggage / Let’s do some damage / I am not made for no horsey and carriage / You know I’m savage / You’re looking past it,” the lyrics read. “I want that late-night sweet magic / That forever lasting love / But only if it’s with you.”

Several weeks later, an insider told Us Weekly that the duo were in a “new relationship.”

“They’re still getting to know each other at the moment,” the insider said in March 2022. “They’re having fun and have been spending a lot of time together.”

The source added that the pair, who have a six-year age difference, are “very compatible with each other.”

Cyrus’ relationship with Morando came after her romance with Cody Simpson ended in August 2020.

“For right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be,” she said via Instagram Live at the time. “Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives. And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we’re getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not.”

The Hannah Montana alum was previously married to Liam Hemsworth. The pair exchanged vows in 2018 after dating on and off for a decade. Their relationship, however, ended for good less than one year after the nuptials. Their divorce was finalized in 2020.

“There was too much conflict,” Cyrus told Howard Stern in 2020 about the split. “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Scroll through to see a timeline of Cyrus and Morando’s relationship: