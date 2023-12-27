Miley Cyrus is looking forward to the future with boyfriend Maxx Morando.

“Miley could see a healthy, positive and fruitful life with Maxx,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She’s learning from her past marriage and relationships and wants to build toward a better future with him.”

While the couple is “doing great,” Cyrus, 31, isn’t in a rush to settle down with Morando, 25. “Miley is very much in love,” the insider adds, noting that she’s open to getting walking down the aisle again. (Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth, whom she began dating in 2009. The duo split in 2019 after less than one year of marriage.)

Us confirmed in February 2022 that Cyrus and Morando were “exploring things and seeing where it goes,” but Cyrus had actually name-dropped Morando during an interview months prior.

“This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl,” she said during a September 2021 interview with Vogue. “Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply.”

In November of that year, Cyrus posed with Morando at the Gucci Love Parade event, but things didn’t get romantic until the following year.

“We got put on a blind date,” Cyrus told British Vogue this past May, revealing that her first outing with Morando occurred a few summers ago. “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”

Things worked out for the twosome. When news of Cyrus and Morando’s relationship first broke, a separate source told Us in March 2022 that the couple was “having fun and have been spending a lot of time together.”

The insider went on to say that Cyrus and Morando were “very compatible with each other” and had been “exploring things and seeing where it goes.”

When Cyrus was working on her Endless Summer Vacation album, which was released in March, Morando was a big help. He even produced two songs on the record.

“My boyfriend brings his phone and I don’t bring one. I had no way of knowing what number it would [chart at], and it wasn’t of importance to me because it wouldn’t have changed anything,” Cyrus told British Vogue of her album. “Someone could say, ‘It would be this number if you did that, or this number if you sell your soul.’ I’ve been in the Garden of Eden before and I’ve taken the red apple, and it never feels good.”

When it comes to communicating with Morando, however, Cyrus told the outlet she has a special “boyfriend sexy ringtone” for her man.

For more details on Cyrus and Morando’s romance, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.