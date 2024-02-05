The 2024 Grammy Awards were full of captivating performances and heartfelt speeches — but not all the best moments were featured on TV.

While viewers saw Taylor Swift make history on Sunday, February 4, as the only artist to win Album of the Year four times, they didn’t see fangirl Swift, 34, at work during the commercial breaks. Swift, who won two Grammys during the night, was also one of the busiest singers in the audience.

During the first hour of the show, Swift was spotted grabbing Dua Lipa to fawn over the British singer, 28. The pair hugged and took a selfie, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly.

Swift later found herself in the middle of the mob scene that surrounded Beyoncé once the “Lemonade” singer, 42, arrived at the event. Swift was then seen talking and hugging both Lipa, 28, and Beyoncé, per an eyewitness.

Swift, who announced her 11th studio album during the awards show, kept the good times rolling, hugging New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was also in the audience. The “Lavender Haze” singer later shared a sweet embrace with Billie Eilish, the insider told Us.

Scroll down for a look at the behind-the-scenes moments from the 2024 Grammys:

Champagne Kisses

Heidi Klum grabbed a glass of champagne from her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and gave him a kiss outside the theater, a source told Us.

Lending a Hand

Jelly Roll was spotted adjusting his wife Bunnie XO’s dress before she stepped into the venue. The “Save Me” singer, 39, was later seen with Luke Bryan before the show kicked off.

Feeling Cagey

Chrissy Teigen gasped and grabbed onto her husband John Legend’s arm when Lipa’s cage flipped over for the first time during her “Training Season” performance.

Girl Power

Olivia Rodrigo and Eilish, 22, proved that girl power is alive and well during the early moments of the awards show. Rodrigo, 20, took selfies with fans before rushing to her seat, according to an eyewitness. Eilish was later seen “running through the crowd” to hug Rodrigo. The pair chatted for a while and Rodrigo complimented Eilish on her hair, per the insider.

No. 1 Fangirl

Swift immediately started singing from the audience when Tracy Chapman took the stage with Luke Combs for a “Fast Car” duet. She was spotted swaying and dancing as she sang “every word for the whole performance,” an insider told Us.

When Miley Cyrus took the stage to perform “Flowers,” Swift was once again seen partying. Swift opted to spin around longtime pal Kelsea Ballerini as Cyrus slayed the stage. Throughout the event, the insider spotted Swift taking a picture with SZA and Jelly Roll.

Feeling Herself

Meryl Streep was seen “bouncing her shoulders” and dancing to a Bad Bunny song during one of the commercial breaks. Streep, 74, was nominated for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for Big Tree. Michelle Obama won the category for The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times.

Lucky No. 13

After Swift received her 13th career Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Album during the award show, she stunned the audience — and fans — by announcing her next album, The Tortured Poets Department. The crowd applauded and screamed over the news, per an insider, who told Us Swift received a standing ovation.

Feeling the Love

Cyrus and Eilish shared a sweet moment during the broadcast and fawned over each other, according to an eyewitness, who noticed the women “jumping up and hugging” during a break.

Sleuth Céline

Céline Dion arrived mid-show with designer Law Roach via an elevator, a source told Us, noting that the singer, who has been battling stiff-person syndrome, looked “healthy and great.” Dion, 55, surprised the audience to announce the Album of the Year winner.

Proud Wife

Beyoncé looked “so proud” as she clapped and watched her husband, Jay-Z, accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. Lizzo and Gayle King were spotted running over to her table during Jay-Z’s speech after the rapper told the audience that some people “don’t deserve” to be nominated.

The Beyonce Effect

Beyoncé appeared to be in the center of almost every conversation throughout the evening. She was spotted talking with Swift, Lipa, Lizzo, 35, King, 69. Streep also stopped by Beyoncé’s table to say, according to CNN reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister. Kacey Musgraves was seen talking with the former Destiny’s Child singer at one point as well, Wagmeister shared via X.

Drink Up!

JAY-Z turns his GRAMMY into a drink cup after using his speech to call out The Academy on Beyoncé’s behalf. pic.twitter.com/3Srr2mUlRx — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) February 5, 2024

Jay-Z, 54, toasted to his win by turning his Grammy trophy into a cup and taking a shot out of the vessel, according to a video shared via X.

Don’t Feel Blue

Beyoncé dipped out of the show early, an insider told Us, noting there was an hour left in the show. Before she exited the venue, her daughter Blue Ivy spotted her so they could watch Burna Boy perform.

What’s Your Flavor?

Flavor Flav shared a behind-the-scenes look from the Grammys via social media. His celebrity encounters included a hug with Cyrus backstage and taking photos with Swift and Boygenius.

Friends Come First

While Swift won big at the Grammys, her pal Ice Spice lost the Best New Artist category. Swift walked straight over to the rapper, 24, to console her and give her a big hug, an insider told Us.

Swift also showed support for Victoria Monét, who won the category, by jumping and applauding from her seat.