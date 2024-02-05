Meryl Streep made a memorable entrance during Trevor Noah‘s monologue at the 2024 Grammy Awards .

As Noah, 39, kicked off the night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4 , he mentioned that Streep, 74, would be sitting next to her daughter Grace Gummer‘s husband, Mark Ronson. Streep was then seen running to her seat.

“You thought I was lying! You don’t have to apologize to me, [Meryl],” Noah told Streep as she settled in to celebrate the biggest night in music.

Streep is chasing EGOT status after being nominated for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for Big Tree. The actress will also present at the awards ceremony alongside Christina Aguilera, Samara Joy, Lenny Kravitz, Maluma, Lionel Richie and Taylor Tomlinson.

The Oscar winner has previously been nominated for six other Grammy Awards, including Best Compilation Soundtrack for a Motion Picture for Mama Mia! in 2009 and Best Spoken World Album for Charlotte’s Web in 2021.

Streep recently attended the Golden Globes in January after being nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for Only Murders in the Building. The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki ended up taking home the award that night. The Hulu series was also nominated for 11 Emmy Awards at the 2023 show, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

The Devil Wears Prada star announced in January 2023 that she would be a part of OMITB’s third season, which premiered in August 2023. Streep plays Loretta Durkin, an actress who never makes it big and later develops a romance with Martin Short’s character Oliver.

While their characters on the show may have been romantically involved, Short, 73, and Streep were quick to shut down rumors that they were in a relationship in real life.

“We’re not a couple, we are just very close friends,” Short shared on a Sunday, January 29, episode of the “Club Random with Bill Maher” podcast.

Dating rumors began to swirl after Time Out New York theater editor and critic Adam Feldman hinted via social media that there are “two quite surprising celebrity couples” who’ve managed to keep their new romance a secret. Many fans suggested that Feldman was referring to Short and Streep.

The twosome fueled the fire even more after they were spotted sitting next to each other at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Streep was previously married to Don Gummer for 45 years before news broke that they called it quits in October 2023. The duo share four children: Henry, 44 Mamie, 40, Grace, 37 and Louisa, 32.

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a rep for Streep told Us Weekly in a statement at the time.