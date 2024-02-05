SZA kept it real while accepting her Grammy for Best R&B Song.

“I’m sorry, I’m just really overwhelmed,” the singer, 34, said on Sunday, February 4, from the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. “You don’t really understand, I came really, really far and I can’t believe this is happening. It feels very fake.”

In the middle of her speech, SZA looked out into the audience and noticed Taylor Swift — then took a moment to give her a shout-out.

“Hi, Taylor, I love you,” she gushed.

After getting distracted for a brief second, SZA regained her composure and concluded her speech.

“I’m just very grateful,” she said. “And I’m not an attractive crier. Thank you.”

SZA got emotional as soon as she learned that she had won the Grammy. Her longtime friend Lizzo presented her with the award, and SZA gave her a shout-out as well. SZA also thanked her parents, siblings, niece, godparents and her colleagues at her record label, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE).

SZA is the most nominated artist this year with a total of nine nods. Before the broadcast began, she earned her first award of the night for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine.”

Swift, for her part, is up for six trophies. While the women are juggernauts in their respective genres, they’ll face off in several categories, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Last year, rumors swirled that a rivalry was brewing between SZA and Swift as they battled for the top spot on the Billboard charts when they dropped their albums SOS and Midnights, respectively. SZA, however, shared that she had nothing but love for the “Anti-Hero” musician.

“Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but I see supporters arguing and I hate that. I don’t have beef [with] ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!” SZA wrote via X in January 2023. “Everyone’s [just] tryna do their BEST as we all should. LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn.”

That same month, Swift also gushed about her love for SZA and her music.

“Been listening to @SZA’s album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music. So much love and respect for her!!” Swift said via her Instagram Story.

Weeks later, the pair met up at the 2023 Grammys. Swift and SZA posed for photos together and shared a sweet hug.