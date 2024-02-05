Many viewers were surprised to see Lizzo present a 2024 Grammy Award amid her ongoing discrimination and harassment lawsuits.

“What’s up, everybody?” Lizzo, 35, exclaimed as she walked onto the stage, dancing to her “About Damn Time” single. “Here’s the Grammy Award that’s gone to the all-time greats, from Stevie Wonder to Prince to Alicia Keys to Beyoncé, these are our soulfully gifted nominees for Best R&B Song.”

Lizzo, dressed in a strapless leather dress, ultimately presented the trophy to an emotional SZA.

While Lizzo was ecstatic to present her friend SZA, 34, the award, those tuning in at home were completely surprised by her presence.

“Lizzo back on the scene after that scandal?” one social media user wrote via X. Another added, “After what Lizzo did she was invited to the #Grammys?”

A third pointed out, “If #LIZZO was a GUY, she wouldn’t be presenting an award at the Grammys! With alll those allegations she’s facing n getting ready to go to [trial].”

Others, meanwhile, slammed the Recording Academy for letting Lizzo take the stage.

“Shoutout to the Grammys for allowing Lizzo to present an award mid sexual assault charges,” an X user quipped. “Great work guys! #NoAccountabilitySociety.”

Another viewer pointed out, however: “It’s amazing that Lizzo was able to present that #GRAMMYs to SZA as that’s been her friend for many years now.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that three of Lizzo’s former backup dancers named her in a lawsuit, claiming that she fostered a hostile work environment and promoted religious harassment, disability discrimination and sexual harassment.

Lizzo denied the allegations later that month.

“These last few days have gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement, calling the allegations “false,” “unbelievable” and “too outrageous not to be addressed.”

The singer continued: “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional. As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because, at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans.”

One month later, Lizzo’s former wardrobe stylist Asha Daniels filed her own harassment lawsuit with similar claims. (Lizzo did not address the accusations at the time.)

“We are going to go through the litigation process because Lizzo has not accepted any responsibility. She’s denied all these allegations,” Neama Rahmani, an attorney whose West Coast Trial Lawyers firm is representing all the plaintiffs, exclusively told Us in September 2023. “Her lawyers have come out and attacked our clients, calling them liars. This isn’t a situation where a celebrity makes a mistake [and] they come out and they apologize and they try to make things right. This is a celebrity [who] has denied any of this despite all these victims who have come forward and who will continue to come forward.”

Lizzo has kept a low profile since the scandal. She returned to the red carpet for the first time in November 2023 at the premiere of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour documentary in Los Angeles.