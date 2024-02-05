Kelsea Ballerini doesn’t seem too happy with her 2024 Grammy Awards loss.

The singer, 30, appeared unhappy and offered a soft smile to Lainey Wilson after losing in the Best Country Album category at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.

“Kelsea Ballerini’s face when Lainey won. 😳😳😳 Knowing she got snubbed!!!” one fan noted on X, sharing a video of Ballerini’s sullen look.

Ballerini and her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP were up against Brothers Osborne and Zach Bryan’s respective self-titled albums, Tyler Childers’ Rustin’ in the Rain and Wilson’s Bell Bottom Country, which ultimately took home the trophy.

Earlier in the evening, Ballerini was unsure whether she would even make it to the Grammys.

“Just for a team update, it’s pouring outside, traffic’s in gridlock,” she shared in an Instagram Story video earlier Sunday night. “We’re not going to make the red carpet. Maybe we’ll make the show. Hopefully, by the award.”

Ballerini told followers that everything was “fine,” appearing to be unconcerned with her late arrival.

“What are you gonna do? You’re just gonna vibe. We’re just vibing,” she added. “This record’s about things not panning out how you thought they would and this is God herself being like, ‘Member.’”

However, Ballerini was later spotted in the crowd dancing alongside Taylor Swift as Miley Cyrus performed her Grammy-award winning song “Flowers.”

Despite her various nominations, Ballerini has yet to win a Grammy award. She has received four Grammy nods throughout her career. In 2016, she received her first nomination for Best New Artist. Two years later, the singer was up for Best Country Album for Unapologetically.

Ballerini’s third nomination came in 2023 for Best Country Solo Performance with “Heartfirst.” When she learned about her 2023 nod, Ballerini had just finalized her divorce from Morgan Evans, whom she split from in summer 2022. The exes were married four years before parting ways.

Ballerini proceeded to channel her heartbreak into Rolling Up the Welcome Mat that same year. When the 2024 Grammy nominees were announced in November 2023, Ballerini had a cheering squad at her house, including boyfriend Chase Stokes. (Stokes did not accompany Ballerini to this year’s ceremony.)

“That’s the one, baby girl,” Ballerini’s mom told her in a video she shared from the exciting moment. In the clip, the “Blindsided” singer was sitting in Stokes’ lap with her dog, Dibbs.

“😭🤍 @recordingacademy. LOOK AT OUR ALBUM GO, @alysavanderheym,” Ballerini captioned the Instagram post.

Last month, Ballerini and Stokes celebrated one year of dating with sweet social media tributes. “One year of lovin you ❤️ p.s. told ya I wouldn’t embarrass you 🥰,” the Outer Banks actor wrote via Instagram on January 7, sharing a carousel of kissing snaps with Ballerini.

“A whole trip around the sun with my bestie,” Ballerini captioned her own Instagram post, which featured pictures with Stokes on tour with her and traveling the world. “@hichasestokes thanks for making me write love songs.”