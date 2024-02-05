Taylor Swift really enjoyed Olivia Rodrigo‘s performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards despite rumors of a falling-out between the two singers.

Rodrigo, 20, took the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, to deliver an emotional rendition of her song “Vampire,” which was nominated for three awards.

As the camera panned to the audience, Swift, 34, was seen singing along to the track and applauded Rodrigo as she finished her performance. Rodrigo returned the support when she was seen clapping as Swift’s album Midnights won for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Fans quickly took to social media to point out the friendly behavior. “TAYLOR OLIVIA BEEF ALLEGATIONS OVER,” read a post via X. Another social media user wrote, “Taylor singing along and cheering on Olivia…. War is over.”

Related: The Best Fashion From the 2024 Grammys The best in music brought their fashion A-game to the 2024 Grammys. Industry icons and buzzy newcomers rocked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4. We’re talking billowing gowns, skin-baring frocks, eye-catching suits and out-of-this-world hair and glam. Footwear was also memorable, with fan-favorite stars strutting their stuff […]

Actor and comedian Joel Kim Booster poked fun at the interactions, writing via X, “How many people were involved in the deciding whether Taylor would dance to Olivia or not.”

Speculation about the pair’s friendship started after Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, was released in 2021.

Swift and cowriters Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent received retroactive credit for Rodrigo’s track “Deja Vu” due to its similarities to Swift’s song “Cruel Summer.” Swift was also credited for Rodrigo’s “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” because of the interpolation of her song “New Year’s Day.” (Hayley Williams and Paramore’s former bandmate Josh Farro also got royalties for “Good 4 U” as an acknowledgment of its likeness to “Misery Business.”)

Related: Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo's Friendship Timeline Getty Images (2) Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo may have taken one step forward and three steps back. Rodrigo grew up as a self-proclaimed “diehard” fan of Swift, first covering her songs at the age of four. After Rodrigo’s song “Driver’s License” from her debut album, Sour, hit No. 1 on the charts in January […]

Before Rodrigo gave Swift credit on her album, the duo publicly posed at the Brit Awards earlier that year and appeared on great terms. Rodrigo has since remained largely tight-lipped about their bond despite previously calling herself a big fan of Swift’s music.

Rodrigo broke her silence about the alleged feud in September 2023 when she told Rolling Stone that she doesn’t have “beef” with anyone. “I’m very chill. I keep to myself,” she shared. “I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say. There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories.”

Related: Awards Show Audience Reactions: Funniest Celebrity Faces in the Crowd Take a look at some of the funniest awards show audience reactions in recent history, from Will Smith's aghast expression at Lady Gaga's 2013 VMAs performance, to Beyonce's mortified face when Kanye West crashed Taylor Swift's acceptance speech

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum also addressed her giving up royalties to several songs.

“It’s not something that I was super involved in. It was more team-on-team,” she noted. “So, I wouldn’t be the best person to ask.”

Rodrigo recalled being “a little caught off guard” by the situation, adding, “At the time it was very confusing, and I was green and bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Is that the phrase? I don’t think I would ever personally do that. But who’s to say where I’ll be in 20, 30 years? All that I can do is write my songs and focus on what I can control.”