Olivia Rodrigo sizzled at the 2024 Grammys.

Rodrigo, 20, looked seriously stylish in a white gown while strutting on the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4. For music’s biggest night, she rocked a vintage Versace ensemble — archived from 1995 — featuring spaghetti straps, a fitted skirt and embellishments. She accessorized with ruby and diamond earrings and a sparkling blue ring.

The pop star donned chic glam, including winged eyeliner and bright red lips. Her brunette locks were parted down the side and styled in soft curls.

This year, Rodrigo is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her track “Vampire.” She’s also up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her second studio album, GUTS.

Related: The Best Fashion From the 2024 Grammys The best in music brought their fashion A-game to the 2024 Grammys. Industry icons and buzzy newcomers rocked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4. We’re talking billowing gowns, skin-baring frocks, eye-catching suits and out-of-this-world hair and glam. Footwear was also memorable, with fan-favorite stars strutting their stuff […]

At last year’s Grammys, Rodrigo looked sexy in a sheer frock by Miu Miu. Underneath the see-through design, Rodrigo gave fans a glimpse of her black bra and underwear.

Rodrigo kept her look simple and sleek with a black stone necklace, dark nails and soft makeup including minimal eyeshadow and mascara. Her brunette locks were parted down the middle and worn straightened.

The “Good 4 U” singer was nominated for seven Grammys in 2022, and took home the trophy for Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. At the big event, she rocked a Vivienne Westwood design featuring off-the-shoulder straps and a glittery purple neon that gave the illusion of her curves.

Related: Olivia Rodrigo’s Style Evolution: From Neon Dresses to Sparkly Gowns Olivia Rodrigo is known for being Gen Z’s It Girl. From her killer songs, her Y2K vibe and her sparkly looks — it’s hard to deny her stardom. While the California native starred in Disney’s Bizaardvark, her big break really came from the hit mockumentary High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. In the show, […]

During the ceremony, she performed in a flowy Givenchy mini dress finished with a plunging neckline and ruffled skirt. She teamed the look with black fishnet tights and choker necklaces.

After the ceremony, she accidentally dropped one of her Grammys on the red carpet while posing with them and gasped as it broke. She later got it fixed after posing in the press room.