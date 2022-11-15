Olivia Rodrigo is known for being Gen Z’s It Girl. From her killer songs, her Y2K vibe and her sparkly looks — it’s hard to deny her stardom.
See Olivia Rodrigo’s Best Red Carpet Looks of All Time: Pics
Olivia Rodrigo is known for being Gen Z’s It Girl. From her killer songs, her Y2K vibe and her sparkly looks — it's hard to deny her stardom.
While the California native starred in Disney’s Bizaardvark, her big break really came from the hit mockumentary High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. In the show, the actress debuted her song “All I Want” and fans fell in love with her relatable and catchy lyrics.
In January 2021, the pop star released her hit track “Driver's License” and it broke the internet. It was the first song of the year to hit one billion streams and topped Billboard’s charts for nine weeks. Amid the success of the tune, the “Brutal” singer dropped her first album, Sour, which was also met with praise from fans.
With her album came the Sour era, which consisted of purple hues, butterflies, and early 2000s girly/grunge looks. The “Deja Vu” singer’s style evolved from a Disney star to an edgy rebel.
Rodrigo’s fashion choices have been compared to Avril Lavigne's, with their shared interests in plaid skirts and combat boots. The two punk princesses even collaborated on her Sour tour, performing “Complicated” together at her Toronto show.
One of her most talked about looks is her fabulous dress at the 2022 Met Gala. The lavender Versace gown sparkled all night. It featured a gorgeous cowl neckline and straps draped perfectly over her body. The thigh high slit showed just the right amount of the artist’s skin. She wore sheer purple gloves and added bling underneath with diamond rings. As for glam, the “Happier” singer rocked a smokey purple eyeshadow look and light face makeup. Rodrigo finished the look with her long wavy locks and purple butterflies pinned in her hair.
Another standout moment came at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala. She rocked a sexy Saint Laurent black dress, debuting her more adult-like style. The dress was so eye-catching on its own that she opted to go without jewelry. Instead, she wore a bright red lip, messy updo and simple black heels. She looked as classy as ever.
The “Good 4 U” singer has a unique fashion sense that always slays on and off the red carpet. We’re taking a look back at her most memorable moments.
Keep scrolling to see Olivia Rodrigo’s fashion evolution through the years:
Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
October 2022
Beautiful in a blazer! Rodrigo served looks in a Givenchy jacket and dress at the label's show during Paris Fashion Week.
Credit: George Pimentel/Shutterstock
September 2022
Soft and stylish! The California native wore a silky Saint Laurent masterpiece at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala.
Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
July 2022
At the HSMTMTS red carpet, Rodrigo rocked a Nensi Dojaka black mini dress with sheer details on the sides. She wore sheer tights and black patent pumps to complete the look.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/AP/Shutterstock
June 2022
The “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” singer wore a black zip up frock by Jean Paul Gaultier and paired it with a spiky updo.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
May 2022
Slay! Rodrigo turned heads at the Met Gala in her glitzy purple Versace gown.
Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
April 2022
Sleek and sexy! The pop sensation wore a black off-the-shoulder gown by Vivienne Westwood at the Grammys. Her black gloves made her look even classier, and she stuck with a winged eyeliner look.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
March 2022
The “Favorite Crime” singer wore a white dress with black leather details by Area at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. The bodice of the frock was lined with jewels and her sparkly eyeshadow look matched perfectly.
Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
March 2022
Bows on bows! The “Hope Ur Ok” singer wore a black and pink set designed by Fancí to her Driving Home 2 U premiere.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
March 2022
Rodrigo arrived at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in a purple corset mini dress and black latex tights designed by Versace.
Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
February 2022
The singer sparkled at the Brit awards in a metallic Alexandre Vauthier gown. The disco inspired dress dazzled on the red carpet and she paired it with black open toed heels.
Credit: Casey Flanigan/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock
December 2021
The Disney star wore a black mini dress at the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch. The Calvin Luo frock had a vibrant green bow at the chest, and Rodrigo styled it with a subtle glam look.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
November 2021
Perfect in purple! The “Jealousy, Jealousy” singer looked radiant in a sheer sequined gown designed by David Koma. The frock had a layer of feathers at the bottom of it and she styled it with simple glam and silver pumps.
Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
September 2021
Rodrigo looked breathtaking in a Saint Laurent black gown at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
September 2021
Beauty in Black! The Bizaardvark alum sported a Saint Laurent black jumpsuit at the Met Gala and gorgeous diamond earrings.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
September 2021
Pretty in pink! The “Enough for You” singer rocked a Versace gown at the MTV Music Video Awards.
Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock
May 2021
Neon for the win! Rodrigo stunted a bright yellow Dior frock to the Brit Awards. Her brunette tresses were styled in beachy waves, and she stuck with a soft glam look.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
August 2019
Soft smiles! The HSMTMTS alum wore a white turtleneck and red corduroy pants to the Disney+ D23 expo.