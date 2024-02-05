Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus have more Grammys than most people, but their conversation at the awards show ought to be relatable for anyone who’s ever done any public speaking.

Eilish, 22, and Cyrus, 31, were photographed chatting backstage at the Sunday, February 4, awards show, which was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. According to Eilish, the duo were simply commiserating over the difficulty of giving a speech in front of music’s biggest names.

“Not to blow up her spot, but she was saying, she was asking me if I also feel when I get up on stage that I say the dumbest s–t I could possibly say?” Eilish told Entertainment Tonight. “Absolutely, 100 percent. She was like, ‘Why was I saying all that?'”

Eilish told Cyrus that it never gets better. “Sorry, Miley, but I feel the same,” she quipped. “I always get up there, and I just poop out of my mouth.”

Cyrus took home her first two Grammys on Sunday, winning Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers.” She was also nominated for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

“This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn’t change anything, because my life was beautiful yesterday.” Cyrus said while accepting her Record of the Year award. “Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular. So, please don’t think that this is important, even though it’s very important, right, guys?”

After thanking her collaborators and family (but not dad Billy Ray Cyrus), Miley added, “I don’t think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”

Earlier in the evening, Miley accepted her Best Pop Solo Performance award from Mariah Carey. “I’m gonna stand by this MC for this because this is just too iconic,” Miley gushed. “Oh, my God, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was gonna miss this moment, and I could have missed the award. That’s fine, but not Mariah Carey. I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything!”

During her performance of “Flowers,” Miley ad-libbed a line about her new Grammy, singing, “I didn’t want to leave you, but had to / I didn’t want to fight, but we did / Started to cry but then remembered I just won my first Grammy!” The lyric swap inspired Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini to throw their hands up in celebration.

Eilish also added two new trophies to her formidable collection on Sunday, winning Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack.

“I just want to say everyone in this category, like — that was a crazy list of incredible people, incredible artists, incredible music! I feel crazy right now,” Eilish said while accepting her Song of the Year award. “Damn, dude. I am shocked out of my balls.”