The Best Beauty Looks at the 2024 Grammys: From Hair to Makeup

Best Beauty Looks At The 2024 Grammys 714
Janelle Monae, Lana Del Rey. Getty Images (2)

Music’s biggest night is officially over, and now’s the time to also sit back and reflect on the unforgettable beauty looks that graced last night’s red carpet. The glam seen at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards – held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles — was special. Over-the-top is never a bad thing, but there is something to be said about the pattern of minimalistic makeup and hairstyles that seemed low-maintenance. It was beautiful and felt attainable. Coco Jones’ sweet bun comes to mind immediately. Her hairstylist, Ashanti Lation, crafted laid-back, hanging curls in the front, which softened her dazzling Celia Kritharioti dress. We also saw A-listers stick to their signatures, like Lana Del Rey’s hair bow (a trend we also saw at this year’s Golden Globes) or Olivia Rodrigo’s dark lip color.

Scroll on to see the other magical and memorable looks that left Us speechless.

