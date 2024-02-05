Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

People always talk about first impressions with regards to the way you look, how you smile, how you speak or the way you walk, but nobody talks about that first impression smell! A scent is often the first thing someone may notice. Don’t allow this to be daunting, however, as that’s your perfume’s job to take care of — but the same situation is true of your home.

The first thing that jumps out to guests is, more likely than not, the fragrance throughout your abode. So, if you’re going for an ultra-luxe vibe, it starts with the proper candle. This luxe candle is made using a famous Maison Francis Kurkdjian scent beloved by celebrity after celebrity; if Rihanna and Olivia Rodrigo approve, this must be a pretty exceptional scent!

Get the Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Candle for $120 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

The Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum starts at $325, with some of the larger bottles reaching $645 — pretty pricey, if you ask Us! Described as a “alchemy of the senses,” this smell is the definition of expensive. The unisex fragrance combines a woodsy scent with jasmine, saffron and amber notes, giving off a bold and timeless scent unique to Francis Kurkdijan’s scents. According to Rodrigo, you could naturally smell like this Baccarat Rouge 540 fragrance “only if you’re an angel.”

“I never was super into perfumes before I smelled this one, and I’m like, ‘this is the one for me.'” the Grammy-winning singer stated. She loves it so much, she decided to buy the candle too. Yes, this exact candle!

The candle itself is elegant, simple and sophisticated, with a white exterior and red and gold accents. It will look beautiful perched on a living room shelf or on your desk while you work. It may be difficult to focus if it’s at your at your desk though — the fragrance is said to entrance!

So, if you’re looking for a candle that exudes an experience more than just a smell, this fabulous find may be the one for you. And if you’re not shopping for yourself, this candle is the ultimate gift for the person in your life that loves a little luxury. (Hint: your Valentine will probably enjoy this!)

