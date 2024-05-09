Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

These Chart-Topping Sandals That ‘Are Worth the Hype’ Are Secretly on Sale for Just $30

By
Sandals
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Here at Us, we’re basking in the beautiful spring weather and anticipating the unofficial arrival of summer on Memorial Day. Our closets are laced with flowy dresses, flattering skirts, and airy tops to make sure we’re styled to perfection no matter where our plans take Us. Now that we’ve got our outfits squared away, it’s time to focus on footwear, and of course, sandals are always a great choice!

Related: I Need These $16 ‘Expensive Looking’ Bracelets on My Wrist ASAP

From luxe-looking flats you can snag for less than $50 to cozy styles that are supportive enough to wear for hours on vacation, there are so many chic styles to choose from. Right now, we’re obsessing over these bestselling sandals shoppers can snag on sale at Amazon for just $30. We don’t think it gets much better than scoring a trendy find with a steep discount!

CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal
You save: 40%

CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal

$30$50
CHECK ON AMAZON

Get the Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Sandals for just $30 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

Put your best foot forward this open-toe shoe season, courtesy of Cushionaire’s Lane Cork Footbed Sandals. They’re ranked No. 1 for good reason! The shopper-approved sandals have 100% genuine suede insoles that contour to your foot shape. The luxe experience doesn’t stop there. The shoes are crafted with premium faux leather lining and adjustable straps. Best of all? Clumsy shoppers, like Us, will be happy to find that they have premium traction outsoles to help prevent slips and falls.

If you need another reason to swoon over these sandals, get ready. The sandals come in 25 shades. From minimal-approved styles like taupe, brown, and Napa black to lively metallics like rose gold and silver, the options are endless. They even have a trendy leopard print pair.

See it!

We love these sandals because you can dress them up or down to your liking. However, we’re sold on them because of shopper reviews. These bestsellers have more than 44,000 perfect five-star ratings from savvy Amazon shoppers. “I rarely leave reviews because who has the time, but I HAD to let the Amazon peeps know that these shoes are worth the hype,” one satisfied reviewer shared. “I wore them in Rome, on cobblestone streets in Rome for MILES, and they stood the test of time.”

Another shopper was just as excited. “If I could give these 10 stars, I would,” the reviewer shared. “I ordered these in 6.5 wide (black Nappa) and they fit perfectly. I have room to loosen the buckles if I want to wear thicker socks too. Plus, these are WAY more comfortable than the originals, even after breaking them in for years.”

Spring and summer are primetime for sandals. These bestselling, shopper-approved options are a comfortable to option whether you’re on vacation or rocking them around the house.

See it!

See it: Get the Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Sandals for just $30 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!