Here at Us, we’re basking in the beautiful spring weather and anticipating the unofficial arrival of summer on Memorial Day. Our closets are laced with flowy dresses, flattering skirts, and airy tops to make sure we’re styled to perfection no matter where our plans take Us. Now that we’ve got our outfits squared away, it’s time to focus on footwear, and of course, sandals are always a great choice!

From luxe-looking flats you can snag for less than $50 to cozy styles that are supportive enough to wear for hours on vacation, there are so many chic styles to choose from. Right now, we’re obsessing over these bestselling sandals shoppers can snag on sale at Amazon for just $30. We don’t think it gets much better than scoring a trendy find with a steep discount!

Get the Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Sandals for just $30 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

Put your best foot forward this open-toe shoe season, courtesy of Cushionaire’s Lane Cork Footbed Sandals. They’re ranked No. 1 for good reason! The shopper-approved sandals have 100% genuine suede insoles that contour to your foot shape. The luxe experience doesn’t stop there. The shoes are crafted with premium faux leather lining and adjustable straps. Best of all? Clumsy shoppers, like Us, will be happy to find that they have premium traction outsoles to help prevent slips and falls.

If you need another reason to swoon over these sandals, get ready. The sandals come in 25 shades. From minimal-approved styles like taupe, brown, and Napa black to lively metallics like rose gold and silver, the options are endless. They even have a trendy leopard print pair.

We love these sandals because you can dress them up or down to your liking. However, we’re sold on them because of shopper reviews. These bestsellers have more than 44,000 perfect five-star ratings from savvy Amazon shoppers. “I rarely leave reviews because who has the time, but I HAD to let the Amazon peeps know that these shoes are worth the hype,” one satisfied reviewer shared. “I wore them in Rome, on cobblestone streets in Rome for MILES, and they stood the test of time.”

Another shopper was just as excited. “If I could give these 10 stars, I would,” the reviewer shared. “I ordered these in 6.5 wide (black Nappa) and they fit perfectly. I have room to loosen the buckles if I want to wear thicker socks too. Plus, these are WAY more comfortable than the originals, even after breaking them in for years.”

Spring and summer are primetime for sandals. These bestselling, shopper-approved options are a comfortable to option whether you’re on vacation or rocking them around the house.

