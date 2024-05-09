Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s a rarity to ever come across any affordable jewelry that could in any way pass for a designer style. Jewelry, no matter how well made on the outside, eventually tarnishes with wear when not made with expensive metals like gold. Well, I think I’ve officially found a diamond in the rough for affordable jewelry — and I need these bracelets on my wrists ASAP.

The Doubgood Gold Beaded Stackable Bracelets, which are just $16 on Amazon, are a bestselling bracelet set that shoppers are buying in droves. In fact, they have over 2,500 five-star ratings from shoppers, with over 1,000 of them being bought in just the last month. The reason being? According to shoppers like this one, the set “looks very high end” but they have seen “no tarnishing” in the months they’ve had them.

Get the Doubgood Gold Beaded Stackable Bracelets for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

On top of being “expensive looking,” according to reviewers, the design of this four-piece bracelet set is also customizable. One of the bracelets features a trendy gold chain link design, two are made of gold round beads and the fourth is also made of gold round beads, but also features an initial pendant you can personalize to your liking.

However, it’s their high-value materials that, according to users, doesn’t make skin “green or irritable.” The bracelets are constructed of top-quality copper beads and are plated in 14K gold for extra durability. The beaded bracelets are also made with a strong elastic band that adjusts to any wrist size, while the chain bracket has an adjustable claw clasp.

One shopper, whose review stood out to me, said that the bracelets “get mistaken for a much more expensive brand of bracelets that is quite famous.” “[They have] a nice weight to them! [They’re] shiny but not cheap shiny, and [are the] perfect sizes! Not too big but a decent size to make a statement. I get asked where I bought them quite often . . . I have now bought two different sets of these!”

I plan on using them as an “inexpensive way to elevate an outfit,” as this shopper pointed out, dressing them up for big events like weddings with a dress or for the office with a blazer. However, I’ll also style them casually with things like sweaters and cute blouses for casual drinks with friends or for looking polished while running errands.

Are you as convinced to buy them as I was after learning about them? I totally get it! I bought the bracelets literally within seconds after seeing the reviews and knowing that their price point of $16 is easy to rationalize. They’re also going to make a great gift for the many summer birthdays I have coming up this year.

