When it comes to all-season footwear, one silhouette is constantly in rotation: combat boots. Combat boots are a simple, weighty option that allows you to play with contrast during the warmer months — i.e., a frilly skirt juxtaposed with the boots — and can add extra edge to any outfit. Chanel Iman, known for being a model and a Victoria’s Secret Angel, is a fan of combat boots, and we found her favorite pair — which you can shop right now — on Zappos!

In an interview with The Strategist, Iman said that she loves these boots because of how versatile they are. I’ve been living in these since I was a teenager,” Iman told the publication. They’re classic. I feel like they go with every single look in my closet, and I can dress them up or down. I wear them with dresses a lot, shorts, and pants. They’re just so easy to throw on and always look stylish.”

These Dr. Martens 1460 Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots are a closet staple for many because they evoke feelings of nostalgia, and they have stood the test of time in terms of fashion trends. We love them because they’re so comfortable and cute. This pair is one of the classic silhouettes, and they use smooth leather for a luxe feel. Also, the boots have Goodyear welt construction, where the upper and sole are heat-sealed and sewn together with the classic Z-welt stitching for durability and flexibility. For extra traction, these babies have air-cushioned rubber outsoles for slip and abrasion restrictions.

Get the Dr. Martens 1460 Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots for $170 at Zappos!

To style these boots, you could take a page from the ‘90s and pair them with a plaid mini skirt, frilly socks and a button-down for a schoolgirl chic ensemble. Or, you could rock them with jeans and a T-shirt for a comfy, casual look. Further, these boots come in a 5 to 12 size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these boots, a happy Zappos reviewer said, “These are very comfortable after wearing them in some and go with everything! I love them and haven’t taken them off since purchasing them!” Another reviewer added, “These boots rock!”

So, if you’re looking for a sleek, rugged pair of boots to wear this spring and summer, these Chanel Iman-approved Dr. Martens could help!

