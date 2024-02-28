Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to trends and silhouettes, the 2000s era — or Y2K, as many refer to it — has remained a popular aesthetic to channel in recent years. From super short skirts to cropped tank tops and slouchy trousers, the dawn of the new millennium offered plenty of styles to reference. If there’s one celebrity who knows how to seamlessly use the 2000s as a fashion reference, it’s Olivia Rodrigo.

Last Saturday, February 24, Rodrigo took the stage at her Guts World Tour date in Houston, Texas rocking a simple yet edgy look featuring a graphic cropped tank top, bedazzled cutoff shorts and platform Dr. Martens boots. This ensemble felt incredibly fresh and certainly speaks to the 21-year-old’s tastes, but we were particularly intrigued by the footwear!

Get the Dr. Martens Jadon Smooth Leather Platform Boots for $210 at Zappos!

These Dr. Martens Jadon Smooth Leather Platform Boots are ideal for those of you who want to live out your alt glory days or simply want a cute, height-boosting pair of boots. They feature a durable leather upper and lining with a cushioned footbed that comes in handy during extended wear. Their chunky soles are stylish and provide more stable footing during uneasy terrain!

To style these chunky-soled boots, you can throw on a pair of distressed jeans and a statement-making T-shirt for a casual yet elevated vibe. For contrast, you can also wear a frilly miniskirt and a cardigan with a colorful cardigan underneath for a fun throwback look that shouts out the early aughts. In terms of variety, these boots have a 5 to 12 size range.

While discussing and gushing over these boots, one Zappos shopper noted, “These boots are excellent all year around. This leather is soft, and the color is beautiful. This is my sixth pair of Martens. They last forever!”

Another Zappos reviewer said, “I love these boots! I am about to turn 60, and I wanted them but didn’t want to feel foolish wearing them. Let me say this- I don’t feel foolish at all! They are stylish, comfortable and perfect!”

Combat boots are an evergreen trend that confidently won’t be dwindling in popularity anytime soon. Get this Olivia Rodrigo-approved pair of platform boots for a chic finish!

Want to see some other options available on Zappos? Shop more combat boots we found below:

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Dr. Martens here, and don’t forget to scope out the Zappos sale section for more great finds!

