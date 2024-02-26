Olivia Rodrigo knows how to take the stage in style.

The singer kicked off her tour in February 2024 in Palm Desert, California, at Acrisure Arena. Named after her second studio album, the Guts World Tour takes Rodrigo to Ireland, the U.K., Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, France, Spain and Portugal. She returns to the U.S. for the final two months of the tour in July 2024.

Rodrigo’s 22-song setlist includes tracks from Guts as well as her debut album, Sour. The former Disney Channel star turned her concert into a runway, dazzling in numerous looks including an all-black two-piece with a sequined bra top, high-waisted shorts and fishnet tights. She paired the outfits with black Doc Marten boots.

To close the concert, Rodrigo rocked sequined shorts and a cropped white tank top that read “I’m Just a Girl,” no doubt channeling her inner Gwen Stefani.

Keep scrolling for all of Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour outfits: