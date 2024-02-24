Olivia Rodrigo celebrated turning 21 in style.

On the opening night of her Guts World Tour — which kicked off on Friday, February 23, in Palm Desert, California — Rodrigo shared with the crowd that, in honor of her 21st birthday, she went to a gas station to buy beer and cigarettes. However, she revealed that she didn’t drink or smoke her purchases — it was simply a right of passage.

“I went to the gas station the other day and bought a pack of cigarettes and a six pack of beer,” she told the crowd, per footage on TikTok. “I promise I didn’t consume it, but I just bought it because I f–king could.”

She concluded, “Anyway, all this to say that I think growing up isn’t so scary after all and life just kind of gets better at the end.”

The intro was an upbeat introduction to the song “Teenage Dream,” in which she belts, “ They all say that it gets better, it gets better the more you grow / Yeah, they all say that it gets better, it gets better, but what if I don’t?”

Rodrigo turned 21 on Tuesday, February 20. She shared a series of photos via Instagram from her birthday party, which was attended by friends Tate McRae, Iris Apatow, Conan Gray and The Kid LAROI, among others. “Today is my last day of being able to underage drink (hypothetically) !!!!” the “Get Him Back” musician captioned the photos.

In a separate post via Instagram for her special day, Rodrigo wrote, “21!!! so grateful for all of the incredible things I’ve been able to experience so far and so excited for all the good times ahead💓💓💓 thx 4 all the love💋.” The post included a throwback photo of Rodrigo in elementary school wearing a handmade, paper birthday crown.

Rodrigo’s Guts tour, named for her second studio album, starts in North America before taking the “Deja Vu” singer to Ireland, the U.K., Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, France, Spain and Portugal. She will return to the U.S. for the last two months of the tour, starting with a concert in Philadelphia on July 19.

Guts, released in September 2023, earned the former Disney Channel star six nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Best Rock Song, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. While Rodrigo did not take home any Grammys of her own this year, she performed her single “Vampire” at the ceremony on February 4, with Taylor Swift and Kelly Clarkson spotted singing along in the audience.

In 2022, Rodrigo took home three Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.