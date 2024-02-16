Olivia Rodrigo is celebrating her upcoming Guts World Tour in a super sweet — and not sour — way.

The singer, 20, is teaming up with Crumbl to release a Guts cookie inspired by her second studio album, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The cookie will be hitting the road with Rodrigo as she launches her Guts tour later this month and will be available in select Crumbl stores across North America.

Inspired by Rodrigo’s music and her signature color, the Guts cookie consists of two purple vanilla cookies sandwiched around a layer of vanilla buttercream and triple-berry jam. To finish it off, the cookie is rolled in colorful star sprinkles and topped with a star-shaped cutout.

Ahead of Rodrigo’s first tour performance in Palm Desert, California, on Friday, February 23, the Guts cookie will be available in stores around the area starting Monday, February 19. The cookie will be featured as the seventh flavor offering on local Crumbl store weekly menus at consecutive tour stops across the U.S. and Canada.

For fans who miss the chance to experience the sweet treat in their city, the Guts cookie will be available on all North American Crumbl weekly menus from August 19 through August 24, in celebration of the tour’s final stop in Inglewood, California.

Fans can also win the chance to see Rodrigo take the stage in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 31, as well as a box of Crumbl cookies signed by the singer, by entering Crumbl’s Guts tour giveaway. Details on how to enter will be shared via the company’s Instagram.

“We are thrilled with this partnership introducing Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts cookie, a unique treat inspired by her remarkable music,” Sawyer Hemsley, chief branding officer and cofounder of Crumbl, shared in a statement. “This collaboration marks a celebration of creativity and flavor, bringing fans a memorable experience that perfectly combines music and the Crumbl experience.”

Following a slew of North American performances, Rodrigo will take her Guts tour across the pond with shows in Ireland, the U.K., Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, France, Spain and Portugal. The tour will return stateside for its final two months of performances beginning on July 19 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Rodrigo recently earned six Grammy nominations for her second studio album, which was released in September 2023, including Album of the Year, Best Rock Song, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

The former Disney Channel star hit the February 4 awards show red carpet in a white vintage Versace gown featuring hundreds of beaded crystals. She accessorized the look with a pair of ruby earrings, a large blue jewel ring and a bold red lip.

Rodrigo performed Guts’ lead single, “Vampire,” during the ceremony in a blood-red silk gown by Naeem Khan. Taylor Swift and Kelly Clarkson, the latter of whom went viral for her cover of “Vampire” on The Kelly Clarkson Show, were spotted singing and dancing along to the performance in the audience.