Olivia Rodrigo earned the title of breakup anthem queen after the 2021 release of her debut album, Sour — but who served as the songstress’ inspiration? From Disney costars to music producers, take a look at the “Good 4 U” artist’s past romances.

Ethan Wacker

Before making it big and topping the charts, Rodrigo was romantically linked to her Disney Channel costar. The pair began as friends as they met on the set of their show, Bizaardvark, which premiered in 2016. Two years later, their connection blossomed into something more. In January 2019, Rodrigo and Wacker announced in a now-deleted Instagram post they had been dating for six months.

Later that year, the twosome seemingly split after they deleted pictures of each other off their respective social media pages. Despite the breakup, they remain close friends. As Wacker headed off to college in 2020, Rodrigo shared her well wishes for her ex via her Instagram Story.

In early 2021, Rogrido released her hit song, “Drivers License” — and Wacker shut down the rumors that the song was about him. The actor refuted the claims made in a now-deleted TikTok theory video by responding, “I treated her well.”

Joshua Bassett

Following her time on Bizaardvark, Rodrigo landed a lead role on the Disney+ series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, opposite Bassett. While the love interests never confirmed they dated off screen, fans have long theorized that Rodrigo wrote “Drivers License” about Bassett — and how he allegedly moved on with Sabrina Carpenter.

The alleged drama led to several songs from all three musicians that seemingly referenced the romance. In June 2021, Bassett spoke out about the drama.

“The reality is it’s kind of like a lost cause trying to talk about any of that stuff, and I refuse to feed into any of the bulls–t, so I just don’t,” he said in an interview with GQ. “[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia. Why don’t we focus on these women for who they are? Let’s focus on the art that they’re making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy.”

Six months later, Bassett told the outlet he and Rodrigo had not spoken since “Drivers License” dropped earlier that year and unfollowed her on Instagram the following month.

Adam Faze

During her drama with Carpenter and Bassett, Rodrigo moved on with Faze in June 2021 after they were spotted getting cozy together at the Space Jam 2 premiere. The then-couple were spotted the following month packing on the PDA. While Faze and Rodrigo kept it low-key after those outings, Us Weekly confirmed in February 2022 they split after one year of dating.

Zack Bia

Rodrigo was spotted with Bia at a Super Bowl party in February 2022, shortly before Us confirmed her split from the music producer. Two months later, the pair were spotted together again on a lunch date in New York City. A source exclusively told Us in August 2022 that the Grammy winner and DJ had been “casually dating” but their “relationship sort of fizzled” out.