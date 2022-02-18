It’s brutal out here. Olivia Rodrigo and boyfriend Adam Faze have split after less than one year together, Us Weekly confirms.

The 18-year-old Disney star was first linked to the 24-year-old music producer in June 2021 after they were spotted getting cozy together at a premiere party for Space Jam 2 at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California. One month later, Rodrigo and Faze seemingly made things official during a PDA-filled outing in Los Angeles.

Neither the “Deja Vu” songstress nor the Must B Nice founder publicly confirmed their romance. Rumors swirled that the duo were on the rocks earlier this year after they appeared to spend New Year’s Eve apart. Around the same time, Rodrigo raised eyebrows when she spoke with British Vogue about learning how to move forward after a breakup.

“Besides cutting off all contact, I think it’s important to not only forgive them but forgive yourself for letting everything happen. That’s what I’ve learned,” she told the outlet in December 2021.

Whether she was alluding to her relationship with Faze or her past with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett, the actress went on to reveal the traits she tends to look for in a partner: “Consistency, kindness and respect.”

The “Favorite Crime” artist added: “I know that I’m in love when I want my partner to be happy, even if that means that they’re not with me.”

Rodrigo broke out onto the scene following the release of her debut album, Sour, in May 2021. The record won Album of the Year at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards and helped the songwriter earn seven nominations for the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Along with her impressive vocal range, Rodrigo’s candid lyrics caught fans’ attention. When she dropped her first single, “Drivers License,” listeners were quick to uncover Easter eggs that pointed toward the song being about Bassett, 21, and Sabrina Carpenter. The pair subsequently released their own songs in response, fueling fans’ suspicions of a major love triangle.

“I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song,” Rodrigo told Billboard of her hit single in January 2021. “It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important. … It was like, my deepest insecurities in a four-minute song.”

Bassett, for his part, has asserted that things won’t be awkward between the costars when they return to film season 3 of their Disney+ series.

“I’m very excited. I think we have a really, really awesome season lined up, and I think, you know, it’s gonna be truly a blast,” he said on The Zach Sang Show in December 2021. “I think we have a lot of really great episodes lined up, and it’s gonna be, I think, the most fun one yet, in terms of writing and moral and all that stuff. I’m really excited.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!