New romance alert! Adam Faze and Olivia Rodrigo have the internet wondering if they are dating after the duo were spotted attending a Space Jam 2 premiere party together.

“Went to the Space Jam: A New Legacy Party in the Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain. First person I saw was Olivia Rodrigo,” a reporter posted via TikTok on Wednesday, June 30.

The clip showed the singer seemingly cuddling up to Faze as the relaxed pair enjoyed their time at the event.

Rodrigo has kept her dating life private after being linked to her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett. Following the success of her hit song “Driver’s License,” many fans wondered if it was about their relationship.

“I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song,” Rodrigo told Billboard in January 2021. “It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

Rodrigo also spoke about choosing to discuss her love life through song and the strong reaction to that.

“It’s truly any songwriter’s dream,” she said in an interview with Elle in April 2021. “There’s something so powerful in being vulnerable and open, like, ‘This is my life, and I’m f—king sad’ or ‘I’m insecure.’ That’s what makes songwriting so special.”

Bassett, for his part, has preferred not to address the rumors about a possible love triangle between him, Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter.

“[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia. Why don’t we focus on these women for who they are? Let’s focus on the art that they’re making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy,” he told GQ in June 2021.

The musician explained that “people don’t know anything they’re talking about,” when it comes to his past with Rodrigo. He added that he it was difficult not to comment on the rumors, adding, “The reality is it’s kind of, like, a lost cause trying to talk about any of that stuff, and I refuse to feed into any of the bulls–t, so I just don’t.”

