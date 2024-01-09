Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are a few things that will never go out of style: little black dresses, a great pair of jeans and classic Converse high-tops. The latter has been the staple shoe for millions of people since the 1970s, with generation after generation relying on the comfy kicks. Don’t believe me? Even Hollywood’s younger stars, including Olivia Rodrigo, can’t get enough of the iconic shoes.

Related: 9 Reformation Fashion Pieces Your Fave Celebs Have Worn Recently Watching red carpet fashion at award shows is like window-shopping on Rodeo Drive — we can only afford to admire these gorgeous garments from afar. But if you want to recreate celebrity style without breaking the bank, then we have the perfect brand for you! Reformation is the sustainable clothing line that has earned the […]

The “Driver’s License” hitmaker recently posted a cute candid photo of herself outside of a pink townhouse in London rocking none other than the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High-Tops in black. Ever since her second album, Guts, came out, Rodrigo has been channeling the moody aesthetic in her clothing choices, keeping things dark and monotonous but still super stylish.

On this particular outing, she paired her high-tops with a Nili Lotan double breasted long coat, black jeans and a chic Peter Pan-collared sweater, creating a cool, casual outfit perfect for hanging out with friends.

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High Tops starting at $75 on Amazon!

It’s no surprise that Rodrigo is a fan of Converse, because they’re one of those shoes that go with literally everything and should be a an essential in everyone’s wardrobe. The quality of the high-tops hasn’t changed in a very long time. The canvas shoe features a sturdy rubber sole that can withstand so many activity levels. Plus, there’s no denying the effortless cool-girl appeal of wearing a pair of timeless chucks — Rodrigo pulls off the look perfectly!

While you can get them in a variety of colors on Amazon — like white, blue, yellow and pink — we think you’ll get the most wear out of the black. You can throw them on with a pair of jeans or leggings for calm lounge days or wear them with a skater dress for a total sporty vibe. The options are endless.

Amazon is actually the perfect place to get yourself a pair of Converse, too — and over 11,000 shoppers agree. (I mean, who doesn’t love two-day shipping?) Many people who have purchased the Chuck Taylors say that they have become their most-worn shoes. “They’re so cute!!!,” one reviewer raves. “I’ve wanted these forever and finally gave in and I’m so glad I did! I’m typically an 8.5 women’s but after I read the reviews i sized down to an 8 and they fit like a glove. the soles feel AMAZING and I think I could walk all day and not have sore feet.”

One thing’s for sure: It’s never a bad idea to own a pair of Converse high-tops. And if you’ve waited this long, it’s time to get on it! These are shoes you’ll wear for years and years. Trust Us (and Olivia Rodrigo).

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Lucy Hale’s Quilted Jacket Is Sold Out — But We Found a Similar Pick on Amazon Working on completing your outerwear collection? Even when you think it’s complete, a jacket may come along to ensure you that it’s not. Until that piece is in your closet, you can’t go on! So what do you do if the jacket you fell head over heels for is — gulp — sold out? This […]