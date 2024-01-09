Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
There are a few things that will never go out of style: little black dresses, a great pair of jeans and classic Converse high-tops. The latter has been the staple shoe for millions of people since the 1970s, with generation after generation relying on the comfy kicks. Don’t believe me? Even Hollywood’s younger stars, including Olivia Rodrigo, can’t get enough of the iconic shoes.
The “Driver’s License” hitmaker recently posted a cute candid photo of herself outside of a pink townhouse in London rocking none other than the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High-Tops in black. Ever since her second album, Guts, came out, Rodrigo has been channeling the moody aesthetic in her clothing choices, keeping things dark and monotonous but still super stylish.
On this particular outing, she paired her high-tops with a Nili Lotan double breasted long coat, black jeans and a chic Peter Pan-collared sweater, creating a cool, casual outfit perfect for hanging out with friends.
It’s no surprise that Rodrigo is a fan of Converse, because they’re one of those shoes that go with literally everything and should be a an essential in everyone’s wardrobe. The quality of the high-tops hasn’t changed in a very long time. The canvas shoe features a sturdy rubber sole that can withstand so many activity levels. Plus, there’s no denying the effortless cool-girl appeal of wearing a pair of timeless chucks — Rodrigo pulls off the look perfectly!
While you can get them in a variety of colors on Amazon — like white, blue, yellow and pink — we think you’ll get the most wear out of the black. You can throw them on with a pair of jeans or leggings for calm lounge days or wear them with a skater dress for a total sporty vibe. The options are endless.
Amazon is actually the perfect place to get yourself a pair of Converse, too — and over 11,000 shoppers agree. (I mean, who doesn’t love two-day shipping?) Many people who have purchased the Chuck Taylors say that they have become their most-worn shoes. “They’re so cute!!!,” one reviewer raves. “I’ve wanted these forever and finally gave in and I’m so glad I did! I’m typically an 8.5 women’s but after I read the reviews i sized down to an 8 and they fit like a glove. the soles feel AMAZING and I think I could walk all day and not have sore feet.”
One thing’s for sure: It’s never a bad idea to own a pair of Converse high-tops. And if you’ve waited this long, it’s time to get on it! These are shoes you’ll wear for years and years. Trust Us (and Olivia Rodrigo).