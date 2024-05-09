In collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something in this article.

Mother’s Day is coming up quickly! The holiday falls on May 12 for 2024, which means we are officially entering “last-minute” territory. Not to worry though. This is exactly where we shine!

Of course, having a site like QVC by our side is key to last-minute gift shopping that doesn’t feel last-minute at all. The brand has an entire Mother’s Day section filled with fantastic gifts. Let’s find your mama something special. Shop our favorite picks below, starting under $40!

Barefoot Dreams Brushed Fleece Circle Cardigan

This sweater from Barefoot Dreams’ Malibu Collection boasts “cloud-like softness,” pockets and machine-washable material. A dream! Finding this knit on sale is a serious score.

Was $140 You Save 48% On Sale: $72.99 See it!

Diamonique x Jennifer Miller Mini Pave Heart Necklace

Finding high-quality, beautiful jewelry on a budget can be tough, but it’s not impossible — and this necklace proves it. The heart pendant features sparkling, simulated diamonds, and you can grab the sterling silver chain in multiple finishes, such as 14K gold plating!

Was $48 You Save 10% On Sale: $42.98 See it!

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Vinyl Lip Duo

Shopping for a low-maintenance mom who still enjoys a little glam? These Tarte lip gloss-balms offer the perfect middle ground. She can reach for this hybrid product when her pout is feeling dry, and/or when she wants a little pigment and mirror-like shine. Each purchase comes with two shades!

$36.00 See it!

Ninja Blast 18 oz Portable Rechargeable Blender

Whether she’s a fan of fresh smoothies or creating homemade salsas and dips (or all of the above), this powerful, portable blender will become her new favorite thing. No need for an extra cup, by the way. She can drink straight out of the easy-open sip lid!

Was $59 You Save 7% On Sale: $54.98 See it!

Philosophy Sweet & Salty Four-Piece Shower Gel Collection

Buying a fragranced product as a gift is a lovely idea, but having to discern which scent they’ll like best can be tricky. This is why we say to grab a collection like this, featuring two sweet-scented shower gels and two savory-scented shower gels — which can also be used as shampoo or bubble bath. In the end, there’s a solid chance she’ll adore all four!

Was $100 You Save 30% On Sale: $69.98 See it!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Love Slippers

What can we say? Barefoot Dreams and Mother’s Day go hand in hand. Show your mom some love with these motif memory foam slippers, available in two colorways and three sizes. These are bound to become her new favorite house shoes!

Was $75 You Save 20% On Sale: $59.99 See it!

Mackenzie-Childs 2 qt Enamel Tea Kettle

If you need a gift for a mom who never, ever goes a day without tea (or even just enjoys it on occasion), we know this hand-painted tea kettle will have her eyes lighting up — even more effectively than caffeine. It’s so pretty and unique, it will also double as decor for her kitchen!

$149.00 See it!

Jai Diamond Crossover Ring 0.20 cttw

If you’re able to splurge on your Mother’s Day gift this year, let’s go big with this crossover ring, made with sterling silver, 14K gold and real diamonds. This brilliant, eye-catching ring will make any jewelry fan’s jaw drop. She’ll also love how many compliments she’ll receive on this stunning piece!

Was $562 You Save 20% On Sale: $449.98 See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more Mother’s Day gifts at QVC here!