Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nature wasn’t necessarily thinking about our cute two-piece swimsuit when it designed body hair. Body hair is nothing to be ashamed of — we’re all human. We grow hair. But is it inconvenient at times? Absolutely! The fact that body hair regrows after a day or two regardless of how “flawlessly” you shaved the day before makes shaving a daily task. Add it to the list!

Certain areas of the body are more irritation-prone after shaving, leading to the development of razor bumps and ingrown hairs. Not only are these issues painful, but they ruin the smooth look you’re going for! This isn’t much of a problem during the winter, but it’s almost swimsuit season… everything will be out there.

Related: More Than 16,000 Reviewers Have Luscious Lashes Thanks to This Serum — On Sale Whether it’s foundation, lip gloss or blush, everyone has a makeup product they can’t live without. It’s the type of product you’d bring with you if stranded on an island and could only bring one thing. For a lot of women, that’s mascara! Mascara brightens and defines the eyes, giving them a bigger, bolder appearance. […]

The bikini line is most commonly irritated by shaving. As much as we want to just drag a razor like we do on our legs and boom, clean shave, it doesn’t work like that down there. Your bikini area has to be treated with special care — that’s what Flamingo products are designed to do. You can finally get a soft, smooth shave that’ll skyrocket your poolside confidence. We found some of the best products on the site for shaving, waxing and soothing irritation. Scroll on for our top picks!

Exfoliating Shave Gel

Exfoliating is one of the best ways to remove dead skin cells and allow for a close, smooth shave. And don’t worry — this formula is pH-balanced!

Get the Pubic Exfoliating Shave Gel for $10 at Flamingo!

Restorative Post Shave Serum

Apply this serum after shaving to soothe and soften. It contains ceramides and squalane to restore the skin’s natural barrier, so your skin will be happy too!

Get the Restorative Post Shave Serum for $10 at Flamingo!

Starter Set

Whether you’re searching for yourself or the perfect practical gift, this set is the way to go! It comes with a razor handle, two cartridges, a bestselling shave gel and a shower holder.

Get the Starter Set for $14 at Flamingo!

Dermaplane Razor

If you have areas of peach fuzz on your belly or right above your bikini line, this dermaplane razor will remove it and ensure hair doesn’t grow back thicker.

Get the Refillable Dermaplane Razor for $14 at Flamingo!

Related: I'll Be Wearing This Versatile Workout Top With Jeans and Skirts This Spring Who doesn’t love a little convenience? I’m all about finding ways to be more efficient, even when choosing clothes. If one garment can serve multiple purposes, I’ll be adding to cart! Not only is it more convenient, but it allows me to save closet space, reduce waste and put outfits together in half the time. […]

Body Wax Kit

Waxing isn’t the most comfortable, but it’s worth it — you won’t have to shave for weeks! The kit includes 20 large body wax strips, eight medium ones and six post-wax cloths.

Get the Body Wax Kit for $10 at Flamingo!

Foaming Shave Gel

This shave gel has a near-perfect rating from hundreds of happy reviewers. It adds a cushion between your skin and the razor, preventing it from stripping or irritating your skin.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Foaming Shave Gel for $6 at Flamingo!