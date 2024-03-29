Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Nature wasn’t necessarily thinking about our cute two-piece swimsuit when it designed body hair. Body hair is nothing to be ashamed of — we’re all human. We grow hair. But is it inconvenient at times? Absolutely! The fact that body hair regrows after a day or two regardless of how “flawlessly” you shaved the day before makes shaving a daily task. Add it to the list!
Certain areas of the body are more irritation-prone after shaving, leading to the development of razor bumps and ingrown hairs. Not only are these issues painful, but they ruin the smooth look you’re going for! This isn’t much of a problem during the winter, but it’s almost swimsuit season… everything will be out there.
The bikini line is most commonly irritated by shaving. As much as we want to just drag a razor like we do on our legs and boom, clean shave, it doesn’t work like that down there. Your bikini area has to be treated with special care — that’s what Flamingo products are designed to do. You can finally get a soft, smooth shave that’ll skyrocket your poolside confidence. We found some of the best products on the site for shaving, waxing and soothing irritation. Scroll on for our top picks!
Exfoliating Shave Gel
Exfoliating is one of the best ways to remove dead skin cells and allow for a close, smooth shave. And don’t worry — this formula is pH-balanced!
Get the Pubic Exfoliating Shave Gel for $10 at Flamingo!
Restorative Post Shave Serum
Apply this serum after shaving to soothe and soften. It contains ceramides and squalane to restore the skin’s natural barrier, so your skin will be happy too!
Get the Restorative Post Shave Serum for $10 at Flamingo!
Starter Set
Whether you’re searching for yourself or the perfect practical gift, this set is the way to go! It comes with a razor handle, two cartridges, a bestselling shave gel and a shower holder.
Get the Starter Set for $14 at Flamingo!
Dermaplane Razor
If you have areas of peach fuzz on your belly or right above your bikini line, this dermaplane razor will remove it and ensure hair doesn’t grow back thicker.
Get the Refillable Dermaplane Razor for $14 at Flamingo!
Body Wax Kit
Waxing isn’t the most comfortable, but it’s worth it — you won’t have to shave for weeks! The kit includes 20 large body wax strips, eight medium ones and six post-wax cloths.
Get the Body Wax Kit for $10 at Flamingo!
Foaming Shave Gel
This shave gel has a near-perfect rating from hundreds of happy reviewers. It adds a cushion between your skin and the razor, preventing it from stripping or irritating your skin.
Get the Foaming Shave Gel for $6 at Flamingo!