Brooke Shields' Comfy-Chic Airport Shoe of Choice Is From a Helen Mirren-Loved Brand

From red carpets to photoshoots and even on set, Brooke Shields has been spotted in a variety of fabulous footwear over the years. But perhaps nothing catches our eye quite like what she wears on her off-duty days — specifically at the airport. Now, considering all of the chaos travel brings, airport days are a bit draining for everyone. When we see a celebrity has chosen a particular pair, we know it has to be comfortable.

Shields was just snapped at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas wearing the Salvas sneakers from Cariuma — a sneaker brand adored by the likes of Helen Mirren, Christie Brinkley, Jada Pinkett Smith and Pete Davidson. The iconic actress and model paired the sneakers with a sophisticated turtleneck sweater and sweatpants while on her way to the South by Southwest Conference and Festival to speak alongside other powerhouse women such as Katie Couric and Meghan Markle on the 2024 panel, “Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen.” Considering she had a big few days ahead of her, it makes sense that she wanted to do everything she could to stay comfortable and stress-free while on the way there.

As noted above, the Salvas sneakers come from Cariuma, the renowned sustainable brand. They’re made from premium leather, which is sourced from LWG-certified gold-rated tanneries, have a recycled mesh lining, a cork and bio-based foam insole and organic cotton laces — talk about eco-friendly! Each of the materials included in the sneakers is both sustainable and traceable, ensuring an ethically sourced production from start to finish. The brand also promises to plant two trees for every pair bought, with over 2.5 million trees planted by the brand to date — so you can shop knowing you’re making a smart decision for the environment.

But beyond their sustainability, they’re also just plain comfortable and stylish. As they’re of a classic and versatile color and shape, the shoes can go with just about anything in your closet. You can wear them for travel days like Shields with a cozy sweater and some sweatpants. But you can also dress them up by rocking them with a flowy boho dress and some sunglasses for a cute summer ‘fit — or a pair of jeans, a blouse and your favorite jewelry for a brunch with some friends.

Each of the shoes has a white base, but comes with a few different color details. Shields went for green detailing, but you can also get them in classic white, leopard, magenta and even the Pantone color of the year, peach fuzz. They’re available in both men and women’s styles — and sizes range from 5 to 13.

If you’re on the hunt for shoes that will give you cozy-chic airport style like the Salvas sneakers did for Shields, now is the time to buy. You can find these classy kicks from the celebrity-loved brand for $129 at Cariuma!

