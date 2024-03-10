17 Elegant Airport-Friendly Fashion Finds That Are Secretly Comfy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

By now, you’ve probably planned out your vacations for the year, and you’re in the preparation stage. One way to prepare is by making sure you have versatile, comfortable outfits. Whether you prefer a classic silhouette like a sweatsuit or more stylish options, now is the time to find deals on all your travel essentials. Do you need a few fashion finds that exude elegance and comfort? We have you covered!

From structured blazers to slinky, wide-leg options, there is an elegant and comfy airport fashion find for every aesthetic. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 elegant but secretly comfy airport fashion finds that you’ll want to practically live in. Read on to see our picks!

1. ’90s Essence: This two piece outfit feels like something Rachel or Monica would wear on Friends, and it’s a cute travel option — just $30!

2. Peek-A-Boo: Throw on this cutout tracksuit for a stylish look that pairs well with sneakers or sandals— just $15!

3. Flowy Queen: This three piece knit lounge set perfectly exudes elegant vibes, but it’s flowing cardigan makes the moment a little more casual — just $43!

4. Athletic Ease: This athletic set uses cotton, polyester and spandex for a sturdy, stretchy and breathable option — just $20!

5. Tied Up: Pop on this tied-front wide-leg set for an easy outfit that works in the airport and when you make it to your destination — just $41!

6. High Neck Edge: If you prefer to show a small amount of skin, this two piece outfit allows you to do just that — just $43!

7. Cozy Vibes: This jacket and short set are perfect for all your upcoming travel plans because it’s soft and comfy but exude “rich mom” energy — just $30!

8. Jump In: For those who want a seamless, streamlined appearance, you’ll love this sleeveless jumpsuit — just $39!

9. Refined Elegance: If you want an outfit that keeps you cool and relaxed during a hectic travel schedule, you should opt for this linen set — just $16!

10. Closet Staple: This cloud knit jacket is midweight and has a form-fitting silhouette — just $140!

11. Get The Set: Finish off this comfy, stretchy set with the cloud knit pant — just $135!

12. Neutral Coziness: These relaxed pants are perfect for sauntering through an airport while looking for snacks or lounging around the house — just $120!

13. Off The Shoulder Chic: Sometimes, you travel and have to attend an event directly after. This off the shoulder set can help give you a polished appearance no matter the occasion — just $31!

14. Max It Out: This two piece sweater set has a good amount weight to it, and it will keep you warm while sitting in a cold airport — just $40!

15. Chunky Necessity: This crop athletic shirt employs a chunky design that makes it great for sweatpants or jeans — was $30, now just $20!

16. Everyday Essential: This sports bra will give you support and it coordinates well with leggings or jeans — just $25!

17. Elevated Casual: Grab this cropped blazer two piece outfit for an outfit with plenty of structure — just $59!