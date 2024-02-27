Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Leggings are fun, but if you’ve ever worn palazzo pants, you know exactly how much more fun they can be. They’re like wearing a pair of regular pants, only swishier. You can move around in them as if they’re a skirt, get better airflow, and treat them almost like they’re a skirt when you decide what to wear for the day. They look nearly like it – so you can get away with treating them like they’re just a maxi skirt.
If you’ve ever thought about buying a pair but haven’t yet made good on that idea just yet, now’s a good time to do so thanks to a clearance sale at Walmart. Right now, you can get the Somer Wide Leg Palazzo Pants for just $19. That’s an excellent deal, as they’re down to $19 from their previous price of $36.
Get the Somer Wide Leg Palazzo Pants for just $19 at Walmart!
These casual, loose, high-waistd pants are lightweight, comfortable, and perfect to wear for any occasion. Whether you decide you want to wear them with your favorite tee or blouse, they give you a classy look from top to bottom. They’re even great beachwear to cover up your swimsuit when you go on vacation.
Your palazzo pants will give you plenty of dynamic movement while you walk, making you look nice and regal even if you decide to wear a plain white tank or halter top with your new wardrobe piece. And here’s a protip: wear a pair while sitting for long car trips because they give you plenty of room to move your legs around in and it’s only a quick trip to the bathroom! Yeah, you read it here first, folks.
But whatever you do, act quickly. These pants will sell out quickly, and they’re on clearance right now so it’s likely they won’t be coming back. Be sure to get a pair (or a couple) if you don’t want to miss out on this excellent price since they’re all still very readily available.