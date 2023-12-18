Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lily James looked snowy-chic as she stepped out in New York City on Sunday, December 17.

The Downton Abbey actress was spotted in the Lower East Side wearing high-rise white pants that reached to her toes and featured a tie-belt accent at the waist. She paired the trousers with a black turtleneck, slipping into a black peacoat to complete the December-friendly look.

James is yet another star cementing white as a wardrobe must-have (even after Labor Day), and now it’s our turn to take a swing at the style. Our pick? These LilyCoco pants from Amazon!

Get the LilyCoco Wide-Leg Pants for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

These pants have a flowy fit like James’ and have the tie around the waist we wanted to form a pretty bow that will level up your look. They come in sizes S-XL (check the size guide for details!), and are obviously available in white — though you can grab them in 12 other shades as well!

Whether you wear these white pants with a long-sleeve sweater or a longline bralette, they’re going to help make every outfit one to remember. Want to see a few other similar styles we found on our search? Scroll below!

Shop more white pants we love: