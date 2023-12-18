Your account
Stylish

You Need These White Pants for Channeling Lily James’ Look

By
Lily James in the Lower East Side on December 17, 2023.
Lily James in the Lower East Side on December 17, 2023.Gotham/GC Images

Lily James looked snowy-chic as she stepped out in New York City on Sunday, December 17.

The Downton Abbey actress was spotted in the Lower East Side wearing high-rise white pants that reached to her toes and featured a tie-belt accent at the waist. She paired the trousers with a black turtleneck, slipping into a black peacoat to complete the December-friendly look.

James is yet another star cementing white as a wardrobe must-have (even after Labor Day), and now it’s our turn to take a swing at the style. Our pick? These LilyCoco pants from Amazon!

See it!

Get the LilyCoco Wide-Leg Pants for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

These pants have a flowy fit like James’ and have the tie around the waist we wanted to form a pretty bow that will level up your look. They come in sizes S-XL (check the size guide for details!), and are obviously available in white — though you can grab them in 12 other shades as well!

Whether you wear these white pants with a long-sleeve sweater or a longline bralette, they’re going to help make every outfit one to remember. Want to see a few other similar styles we found on our search? Scroll below!

LilyCoco Wide Leg Pants for Women High Waist Dressy Bow Tie Pant Work Business Casual Trousers with Pockets White Medium
LilyCoco

LilyCoco Wide-Leg Pants

$36
See it!

Shop more white pants we love:

LYANER Women's Tie Front High Waist Side Split Slit Flowy Wide Leg Pleated Pant with Belt White Medium
LYANER

Lyaner Tie-Front Side-Split Flowy Pants

$30
See it!
Sunborui Women's Casual High Waist Bow Knot Tie Paper Bag Pants with Pockets Loose for Work (White,Medium)
Sunborui

Sunborui Bow-Knot Paperbag Pants

$24
See it!
Dokotoo Fashion Wide Leg Pants for Women Spring Summer Solid High Drawstring Back Elastic Waist Pants Jogging Jogger Beach Sport Office Yoga Pants with Pockets White M
Dokotoo

Dokotoo Elastic Waist Tie Pants

$30
See it!

