Nina Dobrev Proves White Pants Can Be Worn Long After Labor Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

Leave it to Nina Dobrev to show all of Us how to do “date night, done right” style — with a pop of winter white!

Alongside longtime beau, five-time Olympian snowboarder Shaun White, the former Vampire Diaries star cut an impeccably chic figure in the wee hours of Sunday, December 10 — rocking up to the Saturday Night Live afterparty in brisk New York City temperatures. To toast the iconic sketch comedy show’s latest episode (hosted by Adam Driver and featuring a performance from Olivia Rodrigo), Dobrev teamed a trendy leather trench coat with a Prada beanie, a quilted Chanel bag, black heeled boots and white straight-leg jeans.

The latter pick — white after Labor Day! — may be considered a fashion faux-pas in some circles, but the Degrassi: The Next Generation veteran proved it’s anything but. In fact, we immediately popped over to Amazon to secure a pair of dreamy denim pants like hers, and were thrilled with the results.

Get the Levi’s Women’s Classic Straight Jeans for just $36 (originally $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Levi’s straight-leg jeans come courtesy of America’s most trusted denim brand — and are even stamped with an Amazon’s Choice badge of approval. With over 11,000 ratings, it’s clear these mid-rise pants are a hit. Their comfortable cotton material ensures stretch and breathability, and the sleek silhouette promises a flattering aesthetic for any shopper.

It should come as no surprise that reviewers rave about these Levi’s jeans, stating they offer a “perfect fit” for “great value.” One shopper even says they’re ideal for postpartum dressing thanks to their stretchy waist. At the moment, these legendary Levi’s are up for grabs at 49% off, so if you’re looking to elevate your winter denim wardrobe, now is the time to shop, shop, shop!

Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans Price: $36 Description

Pros

Cons When it comes to denim, no one does it like Levi’s — and they conveniently have a pair available on Amazon which checks all the boxes when it comes to channeling Nina Dobrev’s sleek winter look. Available in sizes 26 regular to 40 regular

Arguably America's most trusted denim brand

Over 11,000 positive ratings Could be more plus sizes for this particular white pair — there are plenty of other wash options though! See it!

Want to see some other divine denim picks we found on our search? Scroll below!

Amazon Essentials Women's Skinny Jean Price: $29 Description If you can’t shake your devotion to skinny jeans, Amazon Essentials has a slew of options! See it!

SweatyRocks White Jeans Price: $41 Description If you’re looking to channel ’90s energy, these wide-leg jeans are just the ticket! See it!

Gloria Vanderbilt Tapered Jeans Price: $13 Description Gloria Vanderbilt’s take on the trend serves vintage vibes, and boasts an incredible range of plus sizes. Oh, and did we mention they’re ultra-affordable? See it

Related: These $23 Slippers Look Just Like the Fuzzy Pair Halle Bailey Just Wore Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Halle Bailey just proved that open-toe slippers and puffer coats make the perfect pair. The Little Mermaid actress was photographed in Los Angeles arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, December 7. She wore a purple coat […]

Not quite your style? Explore more denim here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!