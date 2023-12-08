Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

Halle Bailey just proved that open-toe slippers and puffer coats make the perfect pair.

The Little Mermaid actress was photographed in Los Angeles arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, December 7. She wore a purple coat — on theme for promoting The Color Purple — and beige joggers, a pair of fuzzy pink slippers on her feet.

We instantly rushed over to Amazon to find a pair of slippers like hers, complete with a cross-band upper. Of course, when we spotted these Evshine slides, we knew they were the ones!

Get the Evshine Fuzzy Cross-Band Slippers for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

Right away, you can see the striking resemblance between these Amazon-favorite slippers and Bailey’s. You’ll also notice that they have over 5,000 reviews! They come in a lovely dusty pink colorway, and they’re available in a range of sizes. Hot pink and light pink are also options — among other colors!

Also Like Bailey’s, these memory foam slippers are for both indoor and outdoor use, featuring an anti-skid waterproof outsole. They’ll certainly go well with pajamas, but you can try them with your own puffer as well. They’re great for a holiday gift too!

Want to see some other similar slippers we found on our search? Scroll below!

Shop more pink fuzzy slippers we love:

Not your style? Explore more slippers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!