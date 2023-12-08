Your account
Stylish

These $23 Slippers Look Just Like the Fuzzy Pair Halle Bailey Just Wore

By
Halle Bailey in Los Angles on December 7, 2023.
Halle Bailey in Los Angles on December 7, 2023.JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Halle Bailey just proved that open-toe slippers and puffer coats make the perfect pair.

The Little Mermaid actress was photographed in Los Angeles arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, December 7. She wore a purple coat — on theme for promoting The Color Purple — and beige joggers, a pair of fuzzy pink slippers on her feet.

We instantly rushed over to Amazon to find a pair of slippers like hers, complete with a cross-band upper. Of course, when we spotted these Evshine slides, we knew they were the ones!

Halle Bailey in Los Angles on December 7, 2023.
Halle Bailey in Los Angles on December 7, 2023. Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
Get the Evshine Fuzzy Cross-Band Slippers for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

Right away, you can see the striking resemblance between these Amazon-favorite slippers and Bailey’s. You’ll also notice that they have over 5,000 reviews! They come in a lovely dusty pink colorway, and they’re available in a range of sizes. Hot pink and light pink are also options — among other colors!

Also Like Bailey’s, these memory foam slippers are for both indoor and outdoor use, featuring an anti-skid waterproof outsole. They’ll certainly go well with pajamas, but you can try them with your own puffer as well. They’re great for a holiday gift too!

HomeTop Slippers

Deal of the Day

These Bestselling Memory Foam Slippers Are a ‘Blanket for Your Feet' — 35% Off View Deal

Evshine Women's Fuzzy Slippers Cross Band Memory Foam House Slippers Open Toe, Dusty Pink, Size 7-8
Evshine

Evshine Fuzzy Cross-Band Slippers

$23
Want to see some other similar slippers we found on our search? Scroll below!

Shop more pink fuzzy slippers we love:

Crazy Lady Women's Fuzzy Fluffy House Slippers Cute Plush Memory Foam Shoes Cross Band Indoor Outdoor Open Toe Sandals(06/Pink, 8.5-9.5)
Crazy Lady
You save: 44%

Crazy Lady Fluffy Cross-Band Slippers

$14$25
FamilyFairy Women's Fluffy Faux Fur Slippers Comfy Open Toe Two Band Slides with Fleece Lining and Rubber Sole (Middle / 7-8, Pink)
FamilyFairy

FamilyFairy Two-Band Faux-Fur Slippers

$20
Cozy Bliss Women's Faux Fur Slippers Cross Band Open Toe Breathable Fuzzy Fluffy House Slippers Memory Foam Anti-Skid Sole Indoor Outdoor Slippers (Pink, 7-8)
Cozy Bliss

Cozy Bliss Faux-Fur Cross-Band Slippers

$19
Not your style? Explore more slippers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

