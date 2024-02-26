20 Casually Elegant Fashion Finds That Belong on Your IG Feed

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ever get that feeling where you just want to totally scrap your entire closet? It doesn’t reflect your personal style anymore, it’s too juvenile or nothing seems to flatter you the way you’d hoped. Let’s not take any harsh measures just yet though. First, let’s see if we can refine things.

Related: This Crescent Bag Looks Totally Designer But Is Marked Down to Just $26 The crescent shoulder bag is a must-have for any fashion-forward It Girl right now. It exudes a perpetually chic nature. It says, “I was born stylish,” — even if you spent an hour picking out your outfit. If you want to nab a designer shoulder bag in this curved shape, we say to go for […]

A little casual elegance can change a lot. Adding a well-tailored dress, a timeless top or a sleek trousers to your closet can help you create tons of new, elevated outfits. Let’s create a closet for you that’s so good, every look will deserve its own Instagram post. Shop our picks below, including super affordable Amazon finds and other can’t-miss picks from across the internet!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite! We’re totally mesmerized by this textured Verdusa tank top. The mock neckline will add surefire sophistication to any look!

2. Cable-Knit Cutie! If a piece isn’t quite cutting it, add a collar to it! You can see how the collar of this cable-knit Imily Bela short-sleeve sweater upgrades the entire outfit.

3. Oversized, Not Overhyped! Abercrombie & Fitch is an amazing place to shop to crush this aesthetic. Make sure to pick up this crinkled button-up shirt while you’re there!

4. All Squared Away! The square neckline of this ribbed Zesica top is only further enhanced by the narrow contrasting trim, which also appears on the short sleeves. Swap a tee for this top!

Dresses

5. Holy Shift! A midi shift dress was the first to come to our mind for this category. This The Drop poplin dress will certainly do the trick!

6. The More, the Merrier! Is it cheating if one of our dress picks is technically two pieces? Well, we don’t really care. It’s worth it for this Lulus two-piece midi dress!

7. Pretty in Pinstripes! You can pick this professionally-chic Steve Madden shirtdress up at Revolve to serve up total boss babe vibes, even on the weekends!

8. Editor’s Pick! I own this Amazon Essentials polo dress in the light brown colorway and it’s definitely one of my go-to pieces for a quick outfit that looks automatically A+. It’s extremely soft in real life too!

Related: Get This Sleeveless Mock Neck Sweater for $26 at Amazon Chances are you have heard about the rich mom trend and know what it is! And if not, we’re here to help! In late 2023 and early 2024, TikTok ran rampant with a “rich mom” trend that basically focuses on sleek and elegant aesthetics accompanied by “quiet luxury” themed accessories. So, basically, it’s a fashion […]

Jumpsuits and Rompers

9. Romping Around! Who says shorter pieces can’t be elegant? This tie-waist Pepochic romper is going to look amazing with heeled sandals, sneakers or ballet flats!

10. Go With the Flow! If you love a good flowy jumpsuit (same), then you’ll definitely want to see this ruffle-strap Deep Self jumpsuit. New for 2024!

11. Beyond Obsessed! This Free People romper is literally named “Beyond Obsessed” — and for good reason. We just can’t decide which color we like best!

12. So Versatile! Suitable for both work and play, take this Prettygarden jumpsuit from the desk to drinks with utter ease!

Pants and Shorts

13. Posh Pleats! Could we be any more in love with these wide-leg Made by Johnny pants? They basically feel like PJ bottoms but they look undeniably elegant. Can you believe they’re under $20?

14. Who Loves Skort Skorts? Skorts have come back in a seriously big way, and pieces like this Banana Republic Factory satin skort make it easy to see why. Need!

15. Leather Love! Ditch the denim and grab a pair of these PU leather Dallns shorts for a warm weather-friendly look that slays in such a chic way!

16. Captivating Cords! Again, if you want to level up from the ultra-casual look of jeans, you can try switching to something like these Sidefeel corduroy flare pants. Watch how they can make even a simple tee look nicer!

Lightweight Layers

17. Comfy Cozy! This Ellenwell cocoon-style cardigan can be transitioned from loungewear to brunch-wear in seconds. It just works. A perfect layer for spring!

18. Rain or Shine! This water-repellent lululemon jacket is well worth the money for a compliment-worthy piece you can wear in multiple types of weather. It comes in four colors!

19. In the Trenches! Miss the classic, always-stylish look of a trench coat when it gets warmer outside? Time to pick up this Abercrombie cropped trench. It’s new, but it’s already a bestseller!

20. Last but Not Least! For a casually elegant wardrobe, a duster is a must(er). This chiffon Begonia.K pick is one you won’t want to skip!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us