17 Office-Approved Looks That Can Take You From Day to Night

Sometimes, you need an extra motivator to wake up and go to work. We’ve all been there… in fact, I’m there right now. Whether that be scheduling some time with your girlfriends later for happy hour or seeing a special someone for a date, these office-approved looks are sure to pull you through the day, turn heads and keep you on top of your game — no matter the hour or place. With the office siren aesthetic trending, it’s time to unleash your inner fashion maven — let’s dive in!

1. Sweet Nothings: Embrace your beauty and strength with the graceful elegance of this A-line silhouette dress.

2. Power Moves: Try a bodycon pencil skirt with a tie around the waist for some main character energy (psst: don’t forget the heels!).

3. Editor’s Pick: Enhance your wardrobe with a form-fitting top, adding another eye-catching element to your ensemble. For the office, simply layer a blazer over the top for a more professional look.

4. Tie It Up: Add a chic wrap dress with a flattering neckline for layering necklaces.

5. Suits Me: Nothing beats a well-tailored blazer with a lace camisole or frilly bra underneath.

6. Always Accessorize: Play up the drama with golden hoops for a bold statement and glimmering vibe.

7. Sleek Shoes: Opt for a slingback kitten heel to add a sophisticated touch to your ensemble, ensuring an effortless and elegant stride wherever you go.

8. Take Me Places: Consider a tailored tuxedo jumpsuit for a chic CEO-in-training moment.

9. Retro Revival: Play with texture and add a striking linen halter top to slacks or a mid-length skirt.

10. Feeling Fierce: Make a statement with a golden or silver bone cuff for understated glamour.

11. Chic Elegance: This elegant boatneck knit top is a fabulous lift to your wardrobe and skims the body.

12. Stay Ready: Get a form-fitting dual-sided tank featuring a versatile V-neck or scoop neckline, ideal for adapting to whatever your day demands.

13. Cozy Queen: Try a ribbed sweater dress with a subtle slit on the side for an easy desk-to-dinner ‘fit.

14. Top Rated: Meet the bestselling fine-knit pants designed for comfort and sophisticated polish.

15. Maximum Impact: This ribbed stretch modal dress with a scoop neckline is both flattering and hugs your curves in all of the right places.

16. Y2K Vibes: A slouchy oversized bag hanging off your arm is a functional move for all of your daily needs.

17. Step Up: Grab a pair of strappy sandals to flaunt your pedicure and infuse some pep into your step.

